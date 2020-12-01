Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company Aspen Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, eBay Inc, Starbucks Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Clorox Co, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspen Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Aspen Investment Management Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 29,348 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,538 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 230,014 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 28,563 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 21,195 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $135.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,347 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,589 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,488 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $169.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,022 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $93.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $259.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,411 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $288.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,334 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1800.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,140 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,621 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Aspen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.