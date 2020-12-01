Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, SPLG, SPYX, RODM, SPMD, DOCU, VNLA, GOVT, DIA, TDOC, FSK, PTON, SE, SIVR, ESGU, IBB, HIE, SPSB, FISV, RTX, SLQD, GDX, SLV, SPEM, AMAT, GDXJ, WBA, FSKR, SILJ, XPER, BOX, GLW, BGCP, TIPX, AMLP, AMCR,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, AAPL, SPYG, ARKK, USMV, ARKG, TOTL, AMZN, FPE, FVD, NVDA, TFI, VIG, WMT, FTSL, SPAB, VO, SHM, INTC, PG, VZ, ACWV, XLU, QTEC, BSV, T, SPCE, ZROZ, CEQP, XMLV, VOO, BABA, VYM, PFE, SPYV, BND, JPST, MSFT, VTV, VGSH, HDV, LQD, AMT, IEMG, LMBS, MBB, VUG, SHY, IEFA, MCD, PYPL, SBUX, DSI, FNX, ABBV, BMY, IGSB, WORK, FB, VHT, XLE, BSJL, XLV, MA, IEI, VB, CMF, HD, CSCO, MRK, XLI, TGT, PEP, DTD, PFF, GILD, SCHM, CIBR, XOM, BSCM, RQI, EEM, SPHD, ATVI, BOTZ, LUV, IFV, DGRO, MEIP, KO, SPSM, ABT, NKE, MMM, FV, XBI, EEMV, DON, WELL, TAL, TJX, K, TDIV, SCHD, MDLZ, DBC, STM, UBER, PGX, HPQ,
- Reduced Positions: FLQL, SPTS, GSLC, BA, V, IVW, TLT, HYLS, BRK.B, NIO, ITOT, IEF, IVV, JNJ, GLD, COST, SOXX, XLK, VTI, FDN, CVX, IAU, GEM, IJH, CAPL, SPTM, BSCK, NAC, VGT, FTCS, XLY, ALLK, SCHB, ESGE, HL, DIS, XLF, IHI, JPM, SQ, USIG, BAC, VEA, EFG, MPW, SO, IGIB, IDV, ICLN, DGRW, AMD, NFLX, EFAV, ZNGA, UPS, CRM, VOX, DVY, MINT, FIW, CMCSA, XT, DBEF, VWO, IVE, CMP, GSIE, IXUS, DHS, ORCL, MO, WPC, ESGD, XEL, XLC, VXUS, O, SCHV, ALK, XSLV, WPM, USB, QAI, WFC, PBA, GE, OHI, SGOL, CCL, XLP, DUK, FTSM, NEAR, FTEC, ENB, HACK, SRC, NLY, VIAC, FIXD, NWL, BST, EES, BAB, DOC, ARCC, CERS, KMI, PCY, PGF, GDV,
- Sold Out: IWF, IWD, IJR, GBIL, EMM, IWV, IWM, EFA, FEM, FSLY, FXH, IAT, GPS, ELR, QCOM, BX, PK, BP, IUSV, FINX, SIL, TWTR, GM, HEFA, PZC, TEVA, HAL, MNA, SCHE, COTY, PCI, SUN, STK, PMT, CIM, HQH, EPD,
For the details of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+advisors+group%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 517,670 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,722 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 197,872 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 746,495 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 107,249 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.79%
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $583.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 46,217 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 429,182 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 122,727 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 210,575 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $38.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 143,644 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $213.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,187 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 197,872 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $366.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 107,249 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $53.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 195,099 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 103.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $83.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 76,138 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 138,972 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 169,131 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8.
