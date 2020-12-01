  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Front Row Advisors LLC Buys ABB, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, RLI Corp, Oracle Corp

December 01, 2020 | About: ABB +1.33% IJK +0.73% IVW +1.46% IJT +0.45% ZM -14.14% VWO +2.37% SFM -0.76% MGC +1.19% FTSM -0.03% 6MY +0% GBTC +0% NIO -5.91% R +2.72%

Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ABB, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tesla Inc, RLI Corp, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 891 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Front Row Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,150 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,508 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,901 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 22,432 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,754 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $130.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (6MY)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 829300.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 82,940 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,396 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $105.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 1904.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $412.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: RLI Corp (RLI)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RLI Corp. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (SFTBF)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $51.85 and $66, with an estimated average price of $60.03.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (ADRNY)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84.



