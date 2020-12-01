Front Row Advisors LLC Buys ABB, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, RLI Corp, Oracle Corp

Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ABB, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tesla Inc, RLI Corp, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 891 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SFM, MGC, FTSM, 6MY, NIO, REM, GBTC, FTV, TEX, ENLAY, LNSTY, KYCCF, TDIV, PPRUY, BUD, CABGY, SAFRY, ILMN, MTCH, NVO, NVAX, HPQ, DNHBY, GRFS, SGIOY, DSDVY, SAUHY, IFJPY, TRUMY, HKXCY, HESAY, GMAB, SKYY, UNICY, SVNLY, PROSY, DKILY, SZKMY, SMFKY, FXH, ALSN, FBT, GMED, EWG, BOTZ, BGNE, HCM, 61N1, GDS, RCRUY, BIGC, WORK, NJDCY, CMPGY, MELI, HOCPY, AHKSY, STLD, STM, KKPNY, WRK, RELX, PBR, ESLOY, MT, LVS, LKQ, LRLCY, IDA, HDB, CNQ, CNI, BTI, SFTBY, MRAAY, PDRDY, BURBY, LVMUY, AON, ENGIY, RDEIY, RBGLY, DBOEY, SONVY, GVDNY, AHEXY, DSNKY, SHECY, GLPG, SMECF, ASAZY, IBDRY, EADSY,
- Added Positions: ABB, IJK, IVW, IJT, ZM, ESGU, VWO, IEMG, IJJ, QQQ, VB, PAYC, SCHF, VIG, NEE, IDV, IJS, CB, AZN, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CAT, SCHW, TPR, COP, DE, HTHIY, HBAN, JCI, NSRGY, UNH, TMUS, ADDYY, TCEHY, AAGIY, PE, BABA, KEYS, TEAM, VST, IGSB, FPE, IVV, SCHD, SOXX, VEA, VO, VV, AFL, HES, AMX, AIG, AME, AMAT, ATR, AZO, CRH, CVS, CVCO, CNP, CI, CCEP, DTEGY, DEO, DOV, DD, EONGY, ETN, ECL, EIX, RE, FMC, FDS, FSS, FITB, IT, GSK, HOG, KLAC, KGC, KR, KYOCY, LRCX, LEN, MCK, MHK, MUR, NOV, NEM, NTTYY, NOC, ON, PPG, PHG, PGR, STL, RNR, RHI, SLB, SMG, SBNY, SLAB, SUI, TCF, UL, UNP, UPS, URI, WBA, ANTM, WSM, AUY, AIQUY, OC, CLR, JAZZ, YARIY, LEA, SSNC, HPP, ICAGY, HII, MPC, ACHC, DOC, SYNH, QRVO, DEA, COVTY, MNRPC.PFD, HWM, WH, AVTR, CRNC, OTIS, ARKK, BND, CIBR, FDN, HYG, ICVT, IEFA, ITOT, IWM, SCHE, SCHG, SJNK, SUSA, VCIT, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, ORCL, MSFT, AMZN, DHR, CCI, DLR, TGT, VZ, ASML, GOOGL, IBM, INTC, TSM, DIS, ABBV, T, CSCO, CMCSA, LLY, IDXX, TT, JPM, LOW, MDT, MU, MS, PFE, TJX, V, FTNT, GOOG, AMGN, BLK, COST, D, EW, O, BEAT, DG, FB, CRSP, VPU, MMM, ABT, APD, ALL, GOLD, CAH, CME, GLW, ENB, XOM, GILD, GS, NKE, NVS, PG, RIO, RBA, RHHBY, SAP, CRM, STX, SBUX, TNC, WMT, WFC, EBAY, AVGO, BSV, EWY, HDV, IWD, IWF, IYW, SHV, ACN, ADBE, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, ACC, ABC, ATO, AVT, BCS, BAYRY, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BMY, CF, CRI, LUMN, C, CGNX, CMI, DVA, DRQ, EXP, EA, ENTG, ESS, EXPO, FLEX, FMS, GATX, ROCK, GBCI, GPN, GGG, ITGR, WELL, HXL, HMC, HUM, IFNNY, KEY, KMB, KNBWY, KB, LANC, LAD, MKTX, MRK, MOH, NBIX, NDSN, OGE, PNFP, PII, POWI, PUK, KWR, QCOM, DORM, ROLL, RPM, ROST, POOL, SNY, SEE, SIEGY, WPM, SWKS, SNE, TRV, EQNR, STE, SUHJY, TXRH, TTC, TOT, TYL, AUB, KMPR, VEOEY, WAL, WDC, WEC, XRX, XLNX, ZBRA, BAESY, DLAKY, SMFG, POR, MA, PODD, MSCI, ISUZY, KMTUY, PM, TAK, RGA, LOPE, MGDDY, ENV, JMHLY, NXPI, COR, BAH, INN, EPAM, SMMYY, NOW, FIVE, BFAM, APAM, VOYA, BURL, STBFY, TWTR, SABR, CTLT, HUBS, CKHUY, PYPL, RPD, PFGC, KNSL, YUMC, SNDR, IR, BJ, CTVA, CARR, FLOT, PCEF, RWR, SHYG, SPMD, SPYG, VCR, VFH, VNQI,
- Sold Out: RLI, IMMU, SFTBF, EGHT, AMP, WTRG, ADP, SNP, CTXS, DISCA, IMBBY, ADRNY, MMP, MGA, SPGI, DCMYY, BKNG, VLO, WST, LUKOY, FUJHY, WU, KDDIY, SVNDY, SSREY, PSAPW.PFD, AKUP, AXAHY, AEG, AFLYY, AMKR, AU, ARNA, AUDC, ANZBY, GIB, CEO, CLS, CERN, CHL, CYD, CHT, CTAS, CMCO, CMC, CGGYY, COO, INGR, CYBE, DAR, DBD, RDY, ETFC, E, EBF, EL, PACW, FLO, FL, FUJIY, GRVY, ASR, HNI, HLTOY, HUBG, ICUI, ING, IBA, IP, IPG, JBL, JBSS, KSU, TBI, LM, LYG, MGIC, MAN, MFC, MTZ, MYTAY, MTL, MTH, MET, TKOMY, MBT, NFG, NTCT, NMR, OII, BRFS, RL, PKX, PBH, RS, RCII, REPYY, RMD, RDS.A, SPNS, ATCO, SHI, SNN, LUV, SPTN, STN, STT, SU, SYNA, SNX, TTDKY, SPKKY, TRI, TMICY, UMC, VNO, WPP, WAT, WBS, ZBH, BNPQY, SCGLY, WTKWY, ATLKY, PERI, PAC, IESC, WNS, EDU, LDOS, LBTYK, OMAB, CENTA, CNK, SGAPY, CZZ, ISNPY, PCOM, DL, HCI, EC, KL, KMDA, EJPRY, TLSNY, OPI, CRHM, AVVIY, VEON, ALSMY, AMKBY, YY, CCHGY, VEDL, CMCM, JD, SYF, QSR, HLG, HPE, GMS, ATKR, IMOS, FBM, PDD, CIH, ALIZY, SCO, SRLN,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with ABB. Click here to check it out.
- ABB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ABB
- Peter Lynch Chart of ABB
For the details of Front Row Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+row+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Front Row Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,150 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,508 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,901 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 22,432 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,754 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $130.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (6MY)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 829300.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 82,940 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,396 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $105.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 1904.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $412.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: RLI Corp (RLI)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RLI Corp. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $87.69.Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (SFTBF)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $51.85 and $66, with an estimated average price of $60.03.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.Sold Out: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (ADRNY)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $29.58.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Front Row Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Front Row Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Front Row Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Front Row Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Front Row Advisors LLC keeps buying