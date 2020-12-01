Arvest Trust Co Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Hasbro Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Apple Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Dewey, OK, based Investment company Arvest Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Hasbro Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, AbbVie Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Apple Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arvest Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Arvest Trust Co owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HAS, LEG, TFC, LNT, CAT, GLW, IPG, JCI, MCD, MET, LYB, PYPL, LXU,

HAS, LEG, TFC, LNT, CAT, GLW, IPG, JCI, MCD, MET, LYB, PYPL, LXU, Added Positions: QQQ, IVW, FEP, ABBV, EMLP, WMT, LLY, NVS, PEG, T, DIA, PSX, ORLY, MRK, HD, COP, OKE, UPS, ETN, CVX, AMP, MMM,

QQQ, IVW, FEP, ABBV, EMLP, WMT, LLY, NVS, PEG, T, DIA, PSX, ORLY, MRK, HD, COP, OKE, UPS, ETN, CVX, AMP, MMM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVV, VTI, IWM, MDY, EFA, LOW, ACN, SPY, BAC, UNP, LRCX, IQV, DIS, FISV, JNJ, FBHS, CMCSA, PFE, EBAY, MU, PG, VZ, GD, JPM, INTC, HON, GILD, ECL, VWO, MDLZ, HPQ, XOM, CL, KMB, TRV, NEE, DTE, CSCO, COF, HES, PEP, BRK.B, SPYG, AMZN, PM, DE, RSP, AEP,

AAPL, IVV, VTI, IWM, MDY, EFA, LOW, ACN, SPY, BAC, UNP, LRCX, IQV, DIS, FISV, JNJ, FBHS, CMCSA, PFE, EBAY, MU, PG, VZ, GD, JPM, INTC, HON, GILD, ECL, VWO, MDLZ, HPQ, XOM, CL, KMB, TRV, NEE, DTE, CSCO, COF, HES, PEP, BRK.B, SPYG, AMZN, PM, DE, RSP, AEP, Sold Out: IBM, HPE, WFC, AMGN, ES, EVRG, DNP, ZEST, KMI,

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,589,146 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 421,112 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 541,578 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 207,433 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,248 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 101,795 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,779 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 99,447 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $33.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 217,538 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 73,149 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 107.12%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Novartis AG by 109.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 66.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.