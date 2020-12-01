  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arvest Trust Co Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Hasbro Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Apple Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

December 01, 2020 | About: QQQ +1.6% FEP +2.17% ABBV -0.11% LLY -0.11% NVS -0.2% PEG -0.7% HAS +3.76% LEG -0.56% TFC +2.56% LYB +0.31% IPG +2.47% LNT +1.03% I +0%

Dewey, OK, based Investment company Arvest Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Hasbro Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, AbbVie Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Apple Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arvest Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Arvest Trust Co owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arvest Trust Co
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,589,146 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 421,112 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 541,578 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 207,433 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,248 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 101,795 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,779 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Arvest Trust Co initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 99,447 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $33.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 217,538 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 73,149 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 107.12%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Novartis AG by 109.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Arvest Trust Co added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 66.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Arvest Trust Co sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.



