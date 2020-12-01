Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USMV, IUSB, XLI, PTF, PNQI, VOX, JETS, LIT, LNGR, BOTZ,
- Added Positions: RSP, QQQ, SPLG, FIXD, HYS, FTCS, XLV, PHB, XLP, SCHP, XLC, RYT, IWP, AMZN, XLK, GILD, APO, XOM, AME, CVX, DPZ, IAT, MAR, DG, V, ITB, QAI, UNP, SBUX, MLM, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IEI, IEMG, LQD, BLV, TMO, BND, VOO, MA, ADBE, ZTS, CVNA, NVDA, TWLO, MSFT, VUG, CMG, VEA, PYPL, COUP, FB, REGN, NFLX, GOOG, GSY, GLD, RNG, ORLY, NEAR, VRT, AMT, MDIV, MSCI, DHR, CHD, COST, GUT, VWO, VB, ITOT, FDL, FFC, VTV, DSU, VO, BSV, AGNC, MMM, VZ, AEP, D, PCN, GIS, PM, CCI, KO, BCE, DJP, KMB, BX, PPL, BIV, PEP, LMBS, IGSB, HON, VOD, T, BNDX, FXL, FLRN, VNQI, VMBS, IGIB, NGG, ANGL, SGOL, VNQ, PG, GSK, MO, DUK, BTI, ARCC, FTSL, SO, BKLN, HYG, VCIT,
- Sold Out: SPTS, SPEM, SPTL, JPST, AGG, BA, SHV,
For the details of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elevated+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,346 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 125,379 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.74%
- Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) - 368,429 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 106,982 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 52,742 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,675 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.15 and $116.38, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $223.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,908 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,346 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 109.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,422 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 160.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,724 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,133 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying