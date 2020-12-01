Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USMV, IUSB, XLI, PTF, PNQI, VOX, JETS, LIT, LNGR, BOTZ,

USMV, IUSB, XLI, PTF, PNQI, VOX, JETS, LIT, LNGR, BOTZ, Added Positions: RSP, QQQ, SPLG, FIXD, HYS, FTCS, XLV, PHB, XLP, SCHP, XLC, RYT, IWP, AMZN, XLK, GILD, APO, XOM, AME, CVX, DPZ, IAT, MAR, DG, V, ITB, QAI, UNP, SBUX, MLM, TIP,

RSP, QQQ, SPLG, FIXD, HYS, FTCS, XLV, PHB, XLP, SCHP, XLC, RYT, IWP, AMZN, XLK, GILD, APO, XOM, AME, CVX, DPZ, IAT, MAR, DG, V, ITB, QAI, UNP, SBUX, MLM, TIP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IEI, IEMG, LQD, BLV, TMO, BND, VOO, MA, ADBE, ZTS, CVNA, NVDA, TWLO, MSFT, VUG, CMG, VEA, PYPL, COUP, FB, REGN, NFLX, GOOG, GSY, GLD, RNG, ORLY, NEAR, VRT, AMT, MDIV, MSCI, DHR, CHD, COST, GUT, VWO, VB, ITOT, FDL, FFC, VTV, DSU, VO, BSV, AGNC, MMM, VZ, AEP, D, PCN, GIS, PM, CCI, KO, BCE, DJP, KMB, BX, PPL, BIV, PEP, LMBS, IGSB, HON, VOD, T, BNDX, FXL, FLRN, VNQI, VMBS, IGIB, NGG, ANGL, SGOL, VNQ, PG, GSK, MO, DUK, BTI, ARCC, FTSL, SO, BKLN, HYG, VCIT,

AAPL, IEI, IEMG, LQD, BLV, TMO, BND, VOO, MA, ADBE, ZTS, CVNA, NVDA, TWLO, MSFT, VUG, CMG, VEA, PYPL, COUP, FB, REGN, NFLX, GOOG, GSY, GLD, RNG, ORLY, NEAR, VRT, AMT, MDIV, MSCI, DHR, CHD, COST, GUT, VWO, VB, ITOT, FDL, FFC, VTV, DSU, VO, BSV, AGNC, MMM, VZ, AEP, D, PCN, GIS, PM, CCI, KO, BCE, DJP, KMB, BX, PPL, BIV, PEP, LMBS, IGSB, HON, VOD, T, BNDX, FXL, FLRN, VNQI, VMBS, IGIB, NGG, ANGL, SGOL, VNQ, PG, GSK, MO, DUK, BTI, ARCC, FTSL, SO, BKLN, HYG, VCIT, Sold Out: SPTS, SPEM, SPTL, JPST, AGG, BA, SHV,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,346 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 125,379 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.74% Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) - 368,429 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 106,982 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 52,742 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,675 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.15 and $116.38, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $223.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,908 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,346 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 109.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,422 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 160.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,724 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,133 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.