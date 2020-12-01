  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Idacorp Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: EPAM +1.43% ANSS +0.62% MSFT +0.84% ZTS +0.11% AMT +1.21% DHR +0.16% GTLS -0.06% CDW +1.32% CMC +4.17% AEE +0.63% XEL +1.34% UP +0%

Investment company Brasada Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 137 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brasada+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 108,498 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,010 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.76%
  3. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,596 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.39%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 173,692 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 117,012 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.90%
New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $103.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 61,872 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,648 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 130,300 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,080 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $170.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 108,498 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 99.39%. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $340.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 98,596 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 154,010 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $160.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 173,692 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 99.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $234.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 117,012 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 181.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 99,078 shares as of 2020-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)