Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Idacorp Inc

Investment company Brasada Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 137 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GTLS, CDW, CMC, AEE, XEL, UPS, INVH, LII, 15R, RCM, AME, BSX, DOV, INOV, PPG, TJX, ATSG, MUB, EA, CCL, RIO, AJRD, IPAY, AKAM, ISRG, XOM, LIND,
- Added Positions: EPAM, ANSS, MSFT, ZTS, AMT, DHR, NEE, BSCK, WCN, GOOGL, CCI, MA, REXR, NEP, CPRT, EQIX, IDXX, COST, MCO, WMB, AWK, CMS, SBAC, COLD, AES, ETR, SRE, SUI, BKI, TYL, ARE, DLR, WEC, GOLD, AAPL, SYY, HD, MAR, EVA, AMZN, OKE, PLD, TDY, VRTX, LLY, PYPL, CHDN, MAA, DIS, POOL, HEI.A, ROIC, LAMR, FB, BIPC, AEP, CHCT, HON, MCHP, GNRC, CPK, V, WDAY, BAX, ADBE, BAC, EXR, INTU, NSC, RMD, AQN, SPLK, GOOG, ABT, PEAK, SBUX, BLL, LYV, LMT, UNH, HLT, EVBG, IBB, IVW, VTEB, FTAI, SCHD, VICI, ILMN, BKNG, HGV, ADP, GWRE, AMAT, EBS, NOBL, GLPI, TWLO, ITI, ETN, ETN, MCRI, QMCO, NGL,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, IDA, EPRT,
For the details of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brasada+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 108,498 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,010 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.76%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,596 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.39%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 173,692 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 117,012 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.90%
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $103.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 61,872 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,648 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 130,300 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,080 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $170.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 108,498 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 99.39%. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $340.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 98,596 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 154,010 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $160.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 173,692 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 99.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $234.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 117,012 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 181.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 99,078 shares as of 2020-09-30.
