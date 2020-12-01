  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1394)  | Author's Website |

3 Scandinavian Companies With Strong Margin Growth

Episode 3 of World Travels Series aimed at finding margin-growing companies

December 01, 2020 | About: OSTO:CEVI +1.96% OSTO:FOIB +0% OSL:SALM -1.71% BRK.A +0.32% BRK.B +0.37%

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, three Scandinavian companies with strong margin growth as of Monday are CellaVision AB (OSTO:CEVI), Fenix Outdoor International Ltd. (OSTO:FOI B) and SalMar ASA (OSL:SALM).

Scandinavia refers to the following three Northern European countries: Denmark, Norway and Sweden. GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener allows users to select specific regions and countries using the drop-down menus in the "Regions" section. Figure 1 illustrates an example with Denmark, Norway and Sweden selected.

Figure 1

The "Margin Growth Screen" seeks to find companies that have predictable revenue growth and strong operating margins, two key criteria of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy. The screen further narrows the list of companies to those that have attractive valuations according to the GF Value measure, a website-exclusive method that values a stock based on historical price multiples and internal estimates for past performance and expected future growth.

The following video discusses how to apply the "Margin Growth Screen" and "Margin Growth Rank" to specific countries.

CellaVision

Shares of CellaVision traded around 291.20 Swedish krona ($34.25), showing that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88.

efabdb6c726bb97985268097a0d81775.png

CellaVision supplies digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

7ac0260f8ba60c9c485e2e8c4ddc5941.png

Fenix Outdoor International

Shares of Fenix Outdoor International traded around 990 Swedish krona, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71.

1eaaabb92d3d76c86cb179cfed4376c1.png

Fenix Outdoor International designs and sells products for outdoor activities. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 10.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

cca0991ae033f6856e7e99d1d91b37c9.png

SalMar

Shares of SalMar traded around 487.50 Norwegian kroner ($55.27), showing that the stock is fairly valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

488bc9c0383988e8eb7e879faf8dbf59.png

SalMar produces and sells farmed salmon around the globe. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 95% of global competitors.

cd5ea28c986a1eb1d9d1f00ff5bc2906.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)