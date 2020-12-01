3 Scandinavian Companies With Strong Margin Growth

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, three Scandinavian companies with strong margin growth as of Monday are CellaVision AB (OSTO:CEVI), Fenix Outdoor International Ltd. (OSTO:FOI B) and SalMar ASA (OSL:SALM).
Scandinavia refers to the following three Northern European countries: Denmark, Norway and Sweden. GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener allows users to select specific regions and countries using the drop-down menus in the "Regions" section. Figure 1 illustrates an example with Denmark, Norway and Sweden selected.
Figure 1
The "Margin Growth Screen" seeks to find companies that have predictable revenue growth and strong operating margins, two key criteria of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy. The screen further narrows the list of companies to those that have attractive valuations according to the GF Value measure, a website-exclusive method that values a stock based on historical price multiples and internal estimates for past performance and expected future growth.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with OSTO:CEVI. Click here to check it out.
- OSTO:CEVI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OSTO:CEVI
- Peter Lynch Chart of OSTO:CEVI
The following video discusses how to apply the "Margin Growth Screen" and "Margin Growth Rank" to specific countries.
CellaVision
Shares of CellaVision traded around 291.20 Swedish krona ($34.25), showing that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88.
CellaVision supplies digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 85% of global competitors.
Fenix Outdoor International
Shares of Fenix Outdoor International traded around 990 Swedish krona, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71.
Fenix Outdoor International designs and sells products for outdoor activities. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 10.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 80% of global competitors.
SalMar
Shares of SalMar traded around 487.50 Norwegian kroner ($55.27), showing that the stock is fairly valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.
SalMar produces and sells farmed salmon around the globe. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 95% of global competitors.
Disclosure: No positions.
Read more here:
- 4 Dow Jones Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500
- 3 Margin-Growing UK Stocks as Lockdown Measures Ease Up
- Julian Robertson's Top 4 Buys of the 3rd Quarter
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.