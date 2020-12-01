Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys JMDC Inc, Dr. Lal PathLabs, CyberArk Software, Sells Tsuruha Holdings Inc, Webjet, Trainline PLC

Investment company Wasatch International Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys JMDC Inc, Dr. Lal PathLabs, CyberArk Software, Kakaku.com Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, sells Tsuruha Holdings Inc, Webjet, Trainline PLC, Clicks Group, Avanza Bank Holding AB during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch International Growth Fund. As of 2020Q3, Wasatch International Growth Fund owns 88 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Diasorin SpA (DIA) - 118,526 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86% Cochlear Ltd (COH) - 165,959 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) - 700,609 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG) - 360,973 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.25% Halma PLC (HLMA) - 644,124 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $112.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 95,045 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 273,829 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Avon Rubber PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 120,186 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Chief Telecom Inc. The purchase prices were between $309 and $410, with an estimated average price of $357.48. The stock is now traded at around $380.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 451,062 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in JMDC Inc by 165.77%. The purchase prices were between $3100 and $4650, with an estimated average price of $3857.5. The stock is now traded at around $5300.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 378,453 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd by 192.09%. The purchase prices were between $1570.9 and $1986.15, with an estimated average price of $1850.71. The stock is now traded at around $2290.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 610,745 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Kakaku.com Inc by 171.97%. The purchase prices were between $2309 and $2913, with an estimated average price of $2660.53. The stock is now traded at around $2929.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 526,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in TQM Corp PCL by 103.79%. The purchase prices were between $117.5 and $145, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,693,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk by 84.71%. The purchase prices were between $3040 and $4020, with an estimated average price of $3471.97. The stock is now traded at around $4130.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 53,321,045 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $98600 and $126500, with an estimated average price of $106042. The stock is now traded at around $105500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 107,962 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13960 and $15510, with an estimated average price of $14667.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Webjet Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.63 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.42.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Takeuchi Mfg Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1751 and $2261, with an estimated average price of $2004.35.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Brunello Cucinelli SpA. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in IntegraFin Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $4.57 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $5.21.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in WiseTech Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $23.97.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Trainline PLC by 40.89%. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,990,870 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Clicks Group Ltd by 54.04%. The sale prices were between $202.69 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $227.52. The stock is now traded at around $234.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 361,779 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Avanza Bank Holding AB by 29%. The sale prices were between $133.4 and $181.7, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $188.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 717,321 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd by 23.42%. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $31, with an estimated average price of $29.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 3,525,449 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Breville Group Ltd by 30.09%. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 521,656 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Silergy Corp by 20.44%. The sale prices were between $1555 and $2015, with an estimated average price of $1791.59. The stock is now traded at around $2220.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 206,249 shares as of 2020-09-30.