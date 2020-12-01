Headinvest, Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, FedEx Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chubb

Portland, ME, based Investment company Headinvest, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, FedEx Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Total SE, Hologic Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chubb, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Henry Schein Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Headinvest, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Headinvest, Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FDX, PANW, HOLX, SWKS, LOW, TMO, XYL, ZM, GLW, BABA, BYND,
- Added Positions: VIG, VTI, IJR, TOT, VYM, HON, VEA, MA, INTC, KO, IJH, JPM, AMZN, VO, TJX, DOW, HEFA, IBB, CVX, GLD, ABBV, WMT, VGK, BMY, MRK, VOO, SCHE, CVS, VWO, HD, MDT, FB, QQQX, NVDA, PFE, V, GE, DUK, COP, CMCL, NKE, SBUX, XLV, RYT, WPC, CRM, MCD, HSY, DEO, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, DHR, CB, ACN, RTX, NEE, MMM, UPS, VZ, QCOM, PCAR, VUG, CSCO, OTIS, SCHD, NVO, WAT, AXP, LIN, OXY, XLF, CARR, HSIC, IDV, REGL, SYK, VNQ, NEM, IBM, GOOGL, GIS, BHP, VGT, XLY, JPEM, IWF, UNP, SLB, DD, CL, ABB,
- Sold Out: GILD, RDS.A,
These are the top 5 holdings of HEADINVEST, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 288,763 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 121,575 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,930 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 50,228 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 118,013 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $294.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $291.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $475.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Headinvest, Llc initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,534 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Total SE (TOT)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Total SE by 102.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,068 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $340.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 59.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,329 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Headinvest, Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,146 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Headinvest, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Headinvest, Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Headinvest, Llc still held 9,652 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Headinvest, Llc reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 41.98%. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $152.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Headinvest, Llc still held 2,065 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Headinvest, Llc reduced to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Headinvest, Llc still held 3,840 shares as of 2020-09-30.
