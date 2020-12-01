Trust Asset Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Houston, TX, based Investment company Trust Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMLP, AMD, ISRG, ZTS, BKNG, TGT, AXP, GS, EW, CI, CME, SYK, BDX, TJX, ADP, ANTM, ATVI, REGN, PGR, USB, TMUS, DG, MS, MU, MMC, HUM, ICE, AMAT, GPN, ADSK, FISV, TFC, BSX, BIIB, LRCX, ADI, GM, BAX, SCHW, PNC, MCO, ILMN, AON, AON, CB, CB,

AMLP, AMD, ISRG, ZTS, BKNG, TGT, AXP, GS, EW, CI, CME, SYK, BDX, TJX, ADP, ANTM, ATVI, REGN, PGR, USB, TMUS, DG, MS, MU, MMC, HUM, ICE, AMAT, GPN, ADSK, FISV, TFC, BSX, BIIB, LRCX, ADI, GM, BAX, SCHW, PNC, MCO, ILMN, AON, AON, CB, CB, Added Positions: SPY, XLI, XLP, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, WMB, GOOG, XLU, XLRE, XLB, EPD, FB, XLE, BRK.B, JNJ, NVDA, V, MA, HD, UNH, JPM, VZ, ADBE, PYPL, DIS, INTC, CRM, NFLX, MRK, CMCSA, T, ABT, BAC, PFE, TMO, MCD, CSCO, AMGN, NKE, ABBV, DHR, AVGO, TXN, LOW, QCOM, ORCL, BMY, C, LLY, NOW, IBM, BLK, CHTR, FIS, WFC, HPQ, INTU, SBUX, SPGI, GILD, ET, CVS, VRTX, TCP, MDT, MDT, ACN, ACN, HPE, PAA, F, MMLP,

For the details of Trust Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,342,042 shares, 71.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.97% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,907,082 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81% SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 301,830 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.69% SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 308,386 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,628 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.93%

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 373,434 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $733.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2075.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $178.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $367.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.37%. The holding were 2,342,042 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 260.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 301,830 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 260.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 308,386 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 256.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $123.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 167,628 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 259.35%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 77,382 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Trust Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 262.60%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3233.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2020-09-30.