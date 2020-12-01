Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STZ, COST, CCK,

STZ, COST, CCK, Added Positions: CNK, CVX, QLD, RTX, IGSB, TEL, UNH, DIS, C, MDT, BAC, LIN, EFA, FB, PFE, IWD,

CNK, CVX, QLD, RTX, IGSB, TEL, UNH, DIS, C, MDT, BAC, LIN, EFA, FB, PFE, IWD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TMO, AXP, IEZ, FBHS, WBA, IVW, CSCO, EXC, QQQ, IEMG, ALL, ENV, XOM, PM, VO,

AAPL, TMO, AXP, IEZ, FBHS, WBA, IVW, CSCO, EXC, QQQ, IEMG, ALL, ENV, XOM, PM, VO, Sold Out: HRC, HP, ZBH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 999,552 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 124,384 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,291 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 180,203 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,784 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $207.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $386.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $98.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 440,563 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,810 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.