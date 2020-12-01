  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: CNK +4.56% QLD +2.55% IGSB -0.08% STZ -0.18% COST -1.38% CCK +4.73% HRC +1.53% HP +1.84% ZBH -2.1%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cinemark Holdings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2020Q3, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+barnett+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 999,552 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 124,384 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,291 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 180,203 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,784 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $207.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $386.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $98.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 440,563 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,810 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)