Royce & Associates LLC Buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Sells Ares Management Corp, Scholastic Corp, Tennant Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Royce & Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Arcosa Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc, sells Ares Management Corp, Scholastic Corp, Tennant Co, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Brooks Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce & Associates LLC. As of 2020Q3, Royce & Associates LLC owns 989 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PLMR, CFFA, BJRI, MIDD, ALK, WWE, MANU, AAN, SNX, MOH, SAH, EQH, TBK, UTHR, GBCI, REYN, CTS, UMBF, IBEX, ORI, GABC, TPR, KIM, HFWA, UAA, FFIN, WSC, CUTR, ALEX, CECE, MGTX, SIEN, CR, CSIQ, SPWR, CUB, INSU, SPWH, CARS, CNTG, LCA, PROS, TMDX, CURI, SDGR, STIM, REKR, AEYE, BEEM, ZYXI, SKT, INGR, HYRE, ATCX, AKU, UFCS, ALSK,
- Added Positions: JBSS, ACA, IAC, AXS, HAE, FAF, JOUT, KLIC, ACLS, HSC, MSM, KW, GPK, CHUY, UPLD, GOOS, KIDS, SIBN, ADTN, BLFS, CIGI, FORR, RHP, IPAR, VIAV, JBLU, VIVO, TRNS, USLM, BKU, BCC, RMR, LEVI, AIR, BBSI, DLX, FOE, HCSG, LSCC, LFUS, LPX, RGS, RUTH, SLGN, VMI, SPB, HBT, CRMT, AVT, BC, CRNT, CIEN, CSCO, CNO, CRY, DHIL, NPO, GNTX, TBI, LEG, MLI, NPK, RL, RRGB, RAD, ROG, SIGI, SYKE, WNC, WGO, ZUMZ, LUNA, ALGT, QNST, CHEF, ALSN, NGVC, VEC, KE, FHB, ELF, DDD, ATI, AGX, ATNI, OPCH, CVGI, CVA, DSGX, HOFT, JCOM, MOD, OLN, OFIX, PBI, SSB, CKH, SBNY, SRI, SYX, VLY, WDR, HOMB, CPRX, GLDD, RLGT, IBTX, EVTC, TSC, NDLS, NMIH, MGNI, MC, HRTG, JYNT, CSSE, IMXI, FTDR, EB, SVMK, LEGH, AVD, AMWD, HCKT, ATR, AGO, ALOT, ATRO, ESTE, APYX, CAMP, CSL, CASS, ESE, EME, WIRE, ETH, FLXS, HUN, PWFL, IDCC, IIN, ITI, LAWS, MTZ, MLAB, MEI, MSON, NTUS, OCFC, ASGN, OSK, PCTI, GLT, PKOH, PRA, SRGA, SMED, SKY, STAA, AVNW, TGI, UIS, VSH, WERN, DZSI, VNDA, INFN, SCOR, BEAT, MYRG, TBNK, VPG, ASPU, MTDR, SUPN, HTBI, RLGY, TNDM, MBUU, MOBL, MTBC, VRAY, LILAK, SCWX, VRS, NTB, EVBG, VREX, JELD, CLDR, PCSB, PETQ, BAND, KLR, MESA, AXNX, BBCP, ONEW, GAN, AMSF, ACTG, AGYS, AMKR, CVU, PRDO, CCRN, CULP, DCO, EBIX, EGAN, EBF, FNB, AJRD, LCI, LXRX, LDL, MGPI, MTRX, MMS, NGS, PETS, PLAB, RDNT, PRGS, PCYO, RDN, ONTO, SGMO, SWM, STC, TOL, TR, UFPT, UFI, KMPR, USAP, VGR, MNTX, OPRX, ATEC, GFN, LMAT, SPR, TAST, REED, BTE, AROC, EBSB, HCCI, BCML, CTSO, MG, NVGS, SEM, RILY, LIQT, SHSP, KOS, CUBI, NVEE, AHH, LIND, AMBC, HMHC, CTT, NWHM, FLXN, INGN, CSLT, FIVN, MR, TMST, CHRS, VIRT, HZN, PJT, CSWI, ABTX, GSM, ELVT, TCMD, ICHR, NEX, PUMP, BTU, WTTR, SGH, APG, CEIX, LASR, FLMN, CSTL, SITM,
- Reduced Positions: ARES, SCHL, TNC, BMCH, KWR, BRKS, KEX, FOXF, WTRG, ENTG, ROCK, MERC, MDP, CTB, HLI, SJW, AMRC, OMI, WSFS, CAC, CHCO, MKTX, TRST, CCNE, HEI, ASTE, LCII, HP, IIIN, SAIA, WSO, EBS, FN, MTSI, HGV, COHR, FICO, FISI, FWRD, J, LL, PROF, FRTA, ABM, AEO, ATLO, CRS, FIX, FHI, GIII, HVT, KAI, KFRC, LSTR, MORN, NRIM, RS, RBA, SIMO, SSD, SMBC, THO, UCTT, UNTY, WBS, AAWW, AGI, CYRX, NOVT, LGIH, AC, CWH, AB, MDRX, MTOR, MTRN, CCMP, CENX, EGLE, MLHR, KFY, LZB, LAD, MDC, PGC, RAVN, RHI, TSBK, TRN, CDNA, RCM, SII, APAM, ASC, AXTI, ANGO, ARCB, BOKF, BZH, CIR, FFG, FARO, FORM, HSII, HUBB, JLL, LNDC, LECO, LNN, MHO, MANH, NVMI, CNXN, FRPH, PLPC, SBCF, UNF, WWD, HAYN, EHTH, IRDM, IPI, CFX, TREE, RGA, USCR, ACHC, BLUE, JRVR, SGRY, HRI, ROAD, LOVE, BE, VTOL, AEIS, HTH, ALB, ATRI, BIO, BLDR, CNTY, CGNX, COHU, ENS, PLUS, FLIR, GPX, GPC, GFF, HBIO, HXL, AEGN, JKHY, KBAL, MKSI, MLR, NKSH, NDSN, NWPX, ODFL, PAR, PDFS, PKG, PTEN, PHM, RCII, INVE, POOL, SLP, SHYF, STRL, SHOO, STKL, TGP, TRC, TXRH, VICR, KTOS, WOR, WEX, HEI.A, EVR, IPGP, ENSG, FNV, HCI, JBT, AOSL, BWXT, FRC, PCRX, FBHS, SLCA, NRC, MMI, EGRX, FFWM, MTLS, EVH, FSV, MCFT, PI, PNTG, IWN, ALG, AMSC, ASYS, TREC, BSTC, AX, BKE, CAMT, CVCO, CHS, CTRN, CLF, CYBE, ASRT, EMR, FSS, FEIM, GGG, HALL, OTRK, IIVI, IBA, TILE, IVAC, IVC, LARK, LAZ, LPTH, LOW, MGLN, MAN, MTH, MOV, MYE, NCR, NR, PICO, PAAS, PATK, PRCP, PLXS, NXGN, ROLL, SGA, SANM, SYNL, TTI, USPH, GWW, INT, CEMI, NEO, IESC, PGTI, ARAY, TRS, LLNW, APPS, CELH, MOFG, NX, WPRT, ECHO, KKR, VRA, QADA, LEAF, HY, SSTK, TPH, TMHC, IBP, ATEN, ASPN, CCS, TRUP, FTAI, PYPL, HONE, DFIN, MRAM, RNGR, QTRX, AVYA, JRSH, SCPL, SDC,
- Sold Out: PLCE, CNS, BOH, MTCH, DBX, BRBR, CAKE, CMC, MNRO, YORW, NPTN, CONN, FDP, MWA, GNRC, DNKN, ASB, DBI, SPSC, AMN, HFC, MINI, NUS, UBSI, FSB, HUD, VRT, APOG, VOXX, OZK, KINS, UFS, DIN, SONA, QLYS, PFNX, ALRM, RGNX, LBRT, LQDA, BHB, BOOM, FLIC, MTW, SGMS, RST, GLOG, BFYT, COMM, SEDG, PVAC, INSW, CDLX, EVER, AZZ, ANF, ACCO, AMAG, AIN, AHPI, ECOL, AEL, TVTY, ABCB, ARCH, BELFB, ANIP, BWA, BDN, BCO, CAL, CPE, CASY, CATY, XEC, DXC, CW, DCOM, EWBC, EV, FNF, FBIZ, PACW, FRME, FONR, FL, ASUR, GCO, GNW, HRB, HNI, HA, HSTM, HSKA, HIW, HBNC, IBKC, IBCP, BCOR, IMKTA, IBOC, IPG, ITIC, JW.A, JNPR, KSS, LTC, LFVN, MCS, MRTN, MBWM, MMSI, CASH, MSA, MYGN, EGOV, NVEC, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHC, NWLI, EPM, NAV, NTCT, NTGR, OSIS, GEOS, ODP, ODC, OSBC, OXM, PKBK, MD, AVNT, POWI, PBH, STL, RPM, RBCAA, RVSB, SYBT, SLM, SFE, SASR, SPNS, SCSC, SFNC, SPTN, SXI, BH, STLD, SCS, SMMF, SBBX, SYNA, XPER, TZOO, TREX, TWIN, OSPN, WRI, WMK, WINA, XRX, ISDR, KRMD, TOWN, CROX, HBI, CVLT, WU, EXLS, SBH, NCMI, SMCI, CNK, TTGT, GSB, CVI, LRN, OESX, INBK, KL, OPNT, GCAP, LEA, MGHL, MSGN, IRWD, STNG, GBDC, PLOW, TNAV, GNMK, CPS, ELMD, RYI, GEENQ, AMCX, GNE, YELP, PBYI, COOP, MRC, PBF, PFSI, OCSI, OXFD, DRNA, NGHC, PAHC, TRUE, CTRE, DNOW, IRMD, SPKE, LNTH, ICD, CDK, BSIG, FCPT, MCBS, VVV, LGF.A, SOI, AKCA, RBB, SWCH, MBIN, FNKO, AESE, CNNE, CURO, WHD, EAF, KLXE, OSMT, ALEC, TW, KTB, FREQ,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+royce/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chuck Royce
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 988,135 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) - 596,160 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.72%
- Colfax Corp (CFX) - 2,673,679 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) - 310,454 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Lindsay Corp (LNN) - 784,176 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.35 and $119.24, with an estimated average price of $98.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 136,247 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,220,900 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.94 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 112,600 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 335,466 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 220,405 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Royce & Associates LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 263,500 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 78.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.56 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 495,060 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in Arcosa Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,603,206 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 234.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 124,700 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 268,239 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 486,628 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
Royce & Associates LLC added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $80.27 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 519,544 shares as of 2020-09-30. Sold Out: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.78. Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. Sold Out: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Royce & Associates LLC sold out a holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chuck Royce. Also check out:
1. Chuck Royce's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chuck Royce's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chuck Royce's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chuck Royce keeps buying