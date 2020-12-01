Royce & Associates LLC Buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Sells Ares Management Corp, Scholastic Corp, Tennant Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Royce & Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Arcosa Inc, BJ's Restaurants Inc, sells Ares Management Corp, Scholastic Corp, Tennant Co, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Brooks Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce & Associates LLC. As of 2020Q3, Royce & Associates LLC owns 989 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLMR, CFFA, BJRI, MIDD, ALK, WWE, MANU, AAN, SNX, MOH, SAH, EQH, TBK, UTHR, GBCI, REYN, CTS, UMBF, IBEX, ORI, GABC, TPR, KIM, HFWA, UAA, FFIN, WSC, CUTR, ALEX, CECE, MGTX, SIEN, CR, CSIQ, SPWR, CUB, INSU, SPWH, CARS, CNTG, LCA, PROS, TMDX, CURI, SDGR, STIM, REKR, AEYE, BEEM, ZYXI, SKT, INGR, HYRE, ATCX, AKU, UFCS, ALSK,

PLMR, CFFA, BJRI, MIDD, ALK, WWE, MANU, AAN, SNX, MOH, SAH, EQH, TBK, UTHR, GBCI, REYN, CTS, UMBF, IBEX, ORI, GABC, TPR, KIM, HFWA, UAA, FFIN, WSC, CUTR, ALEX, CECE, MGTX, SIEN, CR, CSIQ, SPWR, CUB, INSU, SPWH, CARS, CNTG, LCA, PROS, TMDX, CURI, SDGR, STIM, REKR, AEYE, BEEM, ZYXI, SKT, INGR, HYRE, ATCX, AKU, UFCS, ALSK, Added Positions: JBSS, ACA, IAC, AXS, HAE, FAF, JOUT, KLIC, ACLS, HSC, MSM, KW, GPK, CHUY, UPLD, GOOS, KIDS, SIBN, ADTN, BLFS, CIGI, FORR, RHP, IPAR, VIAV, JBLU, VIVO, TRNS, USLM, BKU, BCC, RMR, LEVI, AIR, BBSI, DLX, FOE, HCSG, LSCC, LFUS, LPX, RGS, RUTH, SLGN, VMI, SPB, HBT, CRMT, AVT, BC, CRNT, CIEN, CSCO, CNO, CRY, DHIL, NPO, GNTX, TBI, LEG, MLI, NPK, RL, RRGB, RAD, ROG, SIGI, SYKE, WNC, WGO, ZUMZ, LUNA, ALGT, QNST, CHEF, ALSN, NGVC, VEC, KE, FHB, ELF, DDD, ATI, AGX, ATNI, OPCH, CVGI, CVA, DSGX, HOFT, JCOM, MOD, OLN, OFIX, PBI, SSB, CKH, SBNY, SRI, SYX, VLY, WDR, HOMB, CPRX, GLDD, RLGT, IBTX, EVTC, TSC, NDLS, NMIH, MGNI, MC, HRTG, JYNT, CSSE, IMXI, FTDR, EB, SVMK, LEGH, AVD, AMWD, HCKT, ATR, AGO, ALOT, ATRO, ESTE, APYX, CAMP, CSL, CASS, ESE, EME, WIRE, ETH, FLXS, HUN, PWFL, IDCC, IIN, ITI, LAWS, MTZ, MLAB, MEI, MSON, NTUS, OCFC, ASGN, OSK, PCTI, GLT, PKOH, PRA, SRGA, SMED, SKY, STAA, AVNW, TGI, UIS, VSH, WERN, DZSI, VNDA, INFN, SCOR, BEAT, MYRG, TBNK, VPG, ASPU, MTDR, SUPN, HTBI, RLGY, TNDM, MBUU, MOBL, MTBC, VRAY, LILAK, SCWX, VRS, NTB, EVBG, VREX, JELD, CLDR, PCSB, PETQ, BAND, KLR, MESA, AXNX, BBCP, ONEW, GAN, AMSF, ACTG, AGYS, AMKR, CVU, PRDO, CCRN, CULP, DCO, EBIX, EGAN, EBF, FNB, AJRD, LCI, LXRX, LDL, MGPI, MTRX, MMS, NGS, PETS, PLAB, RDNT, PRGS, PCYO, RDN, ONTO, SGMO, SWM, STC, TOL, TR, UFPT, UFI, KMPR, USAP, VGR, MNTX, OPRX, ATEC, GFN, LMAT, SPR, TAST, REED, BTE, AROC, EBSB, HCCI, BCML, CTSO, MG, NVGS, SEM, RILY, LIQT, SHSP, KOS, CUBI, NVEE, AHH, LIND, AMBC, HMHC, CTT, NWHM, FLXN, INGN, CSLT, FIVN, MR, TMST, CHRS, VIRT, HZN, PJT, CSWI, ABTX, GSM, ELVT, TCMD, ICHR, NEX, PUMP, BTU, WTTR, SGH, APG, CEIX, LASR, FLMN, CSTL, SITM,

JBSS, ACA, IAC, AXS, HAE, FAF, JOUT, KLIC, ACLS, HSC, MSM, KW, GPK, CHUY, UPLD, GOOS, KIDS, SIBN, ADTN, BLFS, CIGI, FORR, RHP, IPAR, VIAV, JBLU, VIVO, TRNS, USLM, BKU, BCC, RMR, LEVI, AIR, BBSI, DLX, FOE, HCSG, LSCC, LFUS, LPX, RGS, RUTH, SLGN, VMI, SPB, HBT, CRMT, AVT, BC, CRNT, CIEN, CSCO, CNO, CRY, DHIL, NPO, GNTX, TBI, LEG, MLI, NPK, RL, RRGB, RAD, ROG, SIGI, SYKE, WNC, WGO, ZUMZ, LUNA, ALGT, QNST, CHEF, ALSN, NGVC, VEC, KE, FHB, ELF, DDD, ATI, AGX, ATNI, OPCH, CVGI, CVA, DSGX, HOFT, JCOM, MOD, OLN, OFIX, PBI, SSB, CKH, SBNY, SRI, SYX, VLY, WDR, HOMB, CPRX, GLDD, RLGT, IBTX, EVTC, TSC, NDLS, NMIH, MGNI, MC, HRTG, JYNT, CSSE, IMXI, FTDR, EB, SVMK, LEGH, AVD, AMWD, HCKT, ATR, AGO, ALOT, ATRO, ESTE, APYX, CAMP, CSL, CASS, ESE, EME, WIRE, ETH, FLXS, HUN, PWFL, IDCC, IIN, ITI, LAWS, MTZ, MLAB, MEI, MSON, NTUS, OCFC, ASGN, OSK, PCTI, GLT, PKOH, PRA, SRGA, SMED, SKY, STAA, AVNW, TGI, UIS, VSH, WERN, DZSI, VNDA, INFN, SCOR, BEAT, MYRG, TBNK, VPG, ASPU, MTDR, SUPN, HTBI, RLGY, TNDM, MBUU, MOBL, MTBC, VRAY, LILAK, SCWX, VRS, NTB, EVBG, VREX, JELD, CLDR, PCSB, PETQ, BAND, KLR, MESA, AXNX, BBCP, ONEW, GAN, AMSF, ACTG, AGYS, AMKR, CVU, PRDO, CCRN, CULP, DCO, EBIX, EGAN, EBF, FNB, AJRD, LCI, LXRX, LDL, MGPI, MTRX, MMS, NGS, PETS, PLAB, RDNT, PRGS, PCYO, RDN, ONTO, SGMO, SWM, STC, TOL, TR, UFPT, UFI, KMPR, USAP, VGR, MNTX, OPRX, ATEC, GFN, LMAT, SPR, TAST, REED, BTE, AROC, EBSB, HCCI, BCML, CTSO, MG, NVGS, SEM, RILY, LIQT, SHSP, KOS, CUBI, NVEE, AHH, LIND, AMBC, HMHC, CTT, NWHM, FLXN, INGN, CSLT, FIVN, MR, TMST, CHRS, VIRT, HZN, PJT, CSWI, ABTX, GSM, ELVT, TCMD, ICHR, NEX, PUMP, BTU, WTTR, SGH, APG, CEIX, LASR, FLMN, CSTL, SITM, Reduced Positions: ARES, SCHL, TNC, BMCH, KWR, BRKS, KEX, FOXF, WTRG, ENTG, ROCK, MERC, MDP, CTB, HLI, SJW, AMRC, OMI, WSFS, CAC, CHCO, MKTX, TRST, CCNE, HEI, ASTE, LCII, HP, IIIN, SAIA, WSO, EBS, FN, MTSI, HGV, COHR, FICO, FISI, FWRD, J, LL, PROF, FRTA, ABM, AEO, ATLO, CRS, FIX, FHI, GIII, HVT, KAI, KFRC, LSTR, MORN, NRIM, RS, RBA, SIMO, SSD, SMBC, THO, UCTT, UNTY, WBS, AAWW, AGI, CYRX, NOVT, LGIH, AC, CWH, AB, MDRX, MTOR, MTRN, CCMP, CENX, EGLE, MLHR, KFY, LZB, LAD, MDC, PGC, RAVN, RHI, TSBK, TRN, CDNA, RCM, SII, APAM, ASC, AXTI, ANGO, ARCB, BOKF, BZH, CIR, FFG, FARO, FORM, HSII, HUBB, JLL, LNDC, LECO, LNN, MHO, MANH, NVMI, CNXN, FRPH, PLPC, SBCF, UNF, WWD, HAYN, EHTH, IRDM, IPI, CFX, TREE, RGA, USCR, ACHC, BLUE, JRVR, SGRY, HRI, ROAD, LOVE, BE, VTOL, AEIS, HTH, ALB, ATRI, BIO, BLDR, CNTY, CGNX, COHU, ENS, PLUS, FLIR, GPX, GPC, GFF, HBIO, HXL, AEGN, JKHY, KBAL, MKSI, MLR, NKSH, NDSN, NWPX, ODFL, PAR, PDFS, PKG, PTEN, PHM, RCII, INVE, POOL, SLP, SHYF, STRL, SHOO, STKL, TGP, TRC, TXRH, VICR, KTOS, WOR, WEX, HEI.A, EVR, IPGP, ENSG, FNV, HCI, JBT, AOSL, BWXT, FRC, PCRX, FBHS, SLCA, NRC, MMI, EGRX, FFWM, MTLS, EVH, FSV, MCFT, PI, PNTG, IWN, ALG, AMSC, ASYS, TREC, BSTC, AX, BKE, CAMT, CVCO, CHS, CTRN, CLF, CYBE, ASRT, EMR, FSS, FEIM, GGG, HALL, OTRK, IIVI, IBA, TILE, IVAC, IVC, LARK, LAZ, LPTH, LOW, MGLN, MAN, MTH, MOV, MYE, NCR, NR, PICO, PAAS, PATK, PRCP, PLXS, NXGN, ROLL, SGA, SANM, SYNL, TTI, USPH, GWW, INT, CEMI, NEO, IESC, PGTI, ARAY, TRS, LLNW, APPS, CELH, MOFG, NX, WPRT, ECHO, KKR, VRA, QADA, LEAF, HY, SSTK, TPH, TMHC, IBP, ATEN, ASPN, CCS, TRUP, FTAI, PYPL, HONE, DFIN, MRAM, RNGR, QTRX, AVYA, JRSH, SCPL, SDC,

ARES, SCHL, TNC, BMCH, KWR, BRKS, KEX, FOXF, WTRG, ENTG, ROCK, MERC, MDP, CTB, HLI, SJW, AMRC, OMI, WSFS, CAC, CHCO, MKTX, TRST, CCNE, HEI, ASTE, LCII, HP, IIIN, SAIA, WSO, EBS, FN, MTSI, HGV, COHR, FICO, FISI, FWRD, J, LL, PROF, FRTA, ABM, AEO, ATLO, CRS, FIX, FHI, GIII, HVT, KAI, KFRC, LSTR, MORN, NRIM, RS, RBA, SIMO, SSD, SMBC, THO, UCTT, UNTY, WBS, AAWW, AGI, CYRX, NOVT, LGIH, AC, CWH, AB, MDRX, MTOR, MTRN, CCMP, CENX, EGLE, MLHR, KFY, LZB, LAD, MDC, PGC, RAVN, RHI, TSBK, TRN, CDNA, RCM, SII, APAM, ASC, AXTI, ANGO, ARCB, BOKF, BZH, CIR, FFG, FARO, FORM, HSII, HUBB, JLL, LNDC, LECO, LNN, MHO, MANH, NVMI, CNXN, FRPH, PLPC, SBCF, UNF, WWD, HAYN, EHTH, IRDM, IPI, CFX, TREE, RGA, USCR, ACHC, BLUE, JRVR, SGRY, HRI, ROAD, LOVE, BE, VTOL, AEIS, HTH, ALB, ATRI, BIO, BLDR, CNTY, CGNX, COHU, ENS, PLUS, FLIR, GPX, GPC, GFF, HBIO, HXL, AEGN, JKHY, KBAL, MKSI, MLR, NKSH, NDSN, NWPX, ODFL, PAR, PDFS, PKG, PTEN, PHM, RCII, INVE, POOL, SLP, SHYF, STRL, SHOO, STKL, TGP, TRC, TXRH, VICR, KTOS, WOR, WEX, HEI.A, EVR, IPGP, ENSG, FNV, HCI, JBT, AOSL, BWXT, FRC, PCRX, FBHS, SLCA, NRC, MMI, EGRX, FFWM, MTLS, EVH, FSV, MCFT, PI, PNTG, IWN, ALG, AMSC, ASYS, TREC, BSTC, AX, BKE, CAMT, CVCO, CHS, CTRN, CLF, CYBE, ASRT, EMR, FSS, FEIM, GGG, HALL, OTRK, IIVI, IBA, TILE, IVAC, IVC, LARK, LAZ, LPTH, LOW, MGLN, MAN, MTH, MOV, MYE, NCR, NR, PICO, PAAS, PATK, PRCP, PLXS, NXGN, ROLL, SGA, SANM, SYNL, TTI, USPH, GWW, INT, CEMI, NEO, IESC, PGTI, ARAY, TRS, LLNW, APPS, CELH, MOFG, NX, WPRT, ECHO, KKR, VRA, QADA, LEAF, HY, SSTK, TPH, TMHC, IBP, ATEN, ASPN, CCS, TRUP, FTAI, PYPL, HONE, DFIN, MRAM, RNGR, QTRX, AVYA, JRSH, SCPL, SDC, Sold Out: PLCE, CNS, BOH, MTCH, DBX, BRBR, CAKE, CMC, MNRO, YORW, NPTN, CONN, FDP, MWA, GNRC, DNKN, ASB, DBI, SPSC, AMN, HFC, MINI, NUS, UBSI, FSB, HUD, VRT, APOG, VOXX, OZK, KINS, UFS, DIN, SONA, QLYS, PFNX, ALRM, RGNX, LBRT, LQDA, BHB, BOOM, FLIC, MTW, SGMS, RST, GLOG, BFYT, COMM, SEDG, PVAC, INSW, CDLX, EVER, AZZ, ANF, ACCO, AMAG, AIN, AHPI, ECOL, AEL, TVTY, ABCB, ARCH, BELFB, ANIP, BWA, BDN, BCO, CAL, CPE, CASY, CATY, XEC, DXC, CW, DCOM, EWBC, EV, FNF, FBIZ, PACW, FRME, FONR, FL, ASUR, GCO, GNW, HRB, HNI, HA, HSTM, HSKA, HIW, HBNC, IBKC, IBCP, BCOR, IMKTA, IBOC, IPG, ITIC, JW.A, JNPR, KSS, LTC, LFVN, MCS, MRTN, MBWM, MMSI, CASH, MSA, MYGN, EGOV, NVEC, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHC, NWLI, EPM, NAV, NTCT, NTGR, OSIS, GEOS, ODP, ODC, OSBC, OXM, PKBK, MD, AVNT, POWI, PBH, STL, RPM, RBCAA, RVSB, SYBT, SLM, SFE, SASR, SPNS, SCSC, SFNC, SPTN, SXI, BH, STLD, SCS, SMMF, SBBX, SYNA, XPER, TZOO, TREX, TWIN, OSPN, WRI, WMK, WINA, XRX, ISDR, KRMD, TOWN, CROX, HBI, CVLT, WU, EXLS, SBH, NCMI, SMCI, CNK, TTGT, GSB, CVI, LRN, OESX, INBK, KL, OPNT, GCAP, LEA, MGHL, MSGN, IRWD, STNG, GBDC, PLOW, TNAV, GNMK, CPS, ELMD, RYI, GEENQ, AMCX, GNE, YELP, PBYI, COOP, MRC, PBF, PFSI, OCSI, OXFD, DRNA, NGHC, PAHC, TRUE, CTRE, DNOW, IRMD, SPKE, LNTH, ICD, CDK, BSIG, FCPT, MCBS, VVV, LGF.A, SOI, AKCA, RBB, SWCH, MBIN, FNKO, AESE, CNNE, CURO, WHD, EAF, KLXE, OSMT, ALEC, TW, KTB, FREQ,