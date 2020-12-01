State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) President, CEO Michael Larocco Bought $75,000 of Shares

President, CEO of State Auto Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Larocco (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of STFC on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,000.

State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. It is engaged in writing both personal and business and specialty insurance. State Auto Financial Corp has a market cap of $666.120 million; its shares were traded at around $15.62 with and P/S ratio of 0.50. The dividend yield of State Auto Financial Corp stocks is 2.63%. State Auto Financial Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with State Auto Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of STFC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $15.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.31% since.

Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 697 shares of STFC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $15.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 765 shares of STFC stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $15.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 2,464 shares of STFC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $15.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

Senior Vice President Paul M Stachura bought 5,000 shares of STFC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

