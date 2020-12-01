  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) President, CEO Michael Larocco Bought $75,000 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: STFC +4.66%

President, CEO of State Auto Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Larocco (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of STFC on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,000.

State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. It is engaged in writing both personal and business and specialty insurance. State Auto Financial Corp has a market cap of $666.120 million; its shares were traded at around $15.62 with and P/S ratio of 0.50. The dividend yield of State Auto Financial Corp stocks is 2.63%. State Auto Financial Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with State Auto Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of STFC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has increased by 4.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of STFC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $15.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.31% since.
  • Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 697 shares of STFC stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $15.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
  • Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 765 shares of STFC stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $15.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.
  • Senior Vice President Kim Burton Garland bought 2,464 shares of STFC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $15.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
  • Senior Vice President Paul M Stachura bought 5,000 shares of STFC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STFC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)