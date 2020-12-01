5 Guru Stocks Expected to Boost Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 1 the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Peapack

Shares of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PGC) were trading around $22.68 on Tuesday.

The banking services provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 15.10% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The return on equity of 7.01% and return on assets of 0.63% are underperforming 59% of companies in the banks industry.

With 2.51% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.29%.

Eagle Bancorp

On Tuesday, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was trading around $38.6 per share.

With a market cap of $1.19 billion, the bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 13.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 2.60%. The return on equity of 10.82 and return on assets of 1.34% are outperforming 75% of companies in the banks industry.

Sonic Automotive

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were trading around $42.36 per share on Tuesday.

With a market cap of $1.70 billion, the auto dealership group has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 17.10% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 25.60%. The return on equity of -7.63% and return on assets of -1.62% are underperforming 76% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 1.85% of outstanding shares, Hotchkis & Wiley is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) was trading around $37.22 per share on Tuesday.

The company, which owns and operates restaurants, has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 0.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5%. The return on equity of -36.58% and return on assets of -6.34% are underperforming 70% of companies in the restaurants industry.

With 3.65% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.32% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19%.

Asbury Automotive

On Tuesday, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was trading around $118.33 per share.

With a market cap of $2.17 billion, the company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed risen 8.90% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 8.71%. The return on equity of 30.43% and return on assets of 6.84% are outperforming 86% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 10.98% of outstanding shares, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% and Royce with 0.26%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: