Watson Rebecca Buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Select Dividend ETF

Investment company Watson Rebecca (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, sells United Parcel Service Inc, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Discover Financial Services, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watson Rebecca. As of 2020Q3, Watson Rebecca owns 74 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AGG, GSIE, IUSG, QLTA, VB, SPEM, JPST, IGSB, IHI, IVV, FTEC, SKYY, PFE, ICLN, FHLC, MSFT, SPSB, AMGN, JNJ, DSI, SUSB, FIW, IEMG, ESGD, INTC, HD, RTX, PEP, COST, KO, VGT, VOO, AMZN,

AGG, GSIE, IUSG, QLTA, VB, SPEM, JPST, IGSB, IHI, IVV, FTEC, SKYY, PFE, ICLN, FHLC, MSFT, SPSB, AMGN, JNJ, DSI, SUSB, FIW, IEMG, ESGD, INTC, HD, RTX, PEP, COST, KO, VGT, VOO, AMZN, Reduced Positions: USMV, IJH, USB, DVY, EFAV, LQD, AAPL, IJR, GOVT, IWD, DIS, XOM, DGRO,

USMV, IJH, USB, DVY, EFAV, LQD, AAPL, IJR, GOVT, IWD, DIS, XOM, DGRO, Sold Out: UPS, DFS, GILD, LNT, HUM, CSCO, EMR, XAR, LMT, MCD, KEYS, CI, CMCSA, GWW, OKTA, EEMV, EMB, ESGE, MDY, VNQ, VO, MMM, EEM, EFA, SPHD, USRT, VHT, VYM, LLY, GD, HON, KMB, VFC, WM, NVG, DOCU, BKLN, QUAL, ADP, BMY, CWST, CAT, RGEN, RFI, PTY, ABBV, NET, OTIS, HDV, IWM, PFF, SLV, XT, AXP, BHB, DHR, FDX, GOOGL, ES, ANTM, ET, GH, CARR, AOR, GLD, IBUY, VCIT, AEIS, AMT, BAX, CAC, DE, ITW, MRK, PSA, RCL, SWK, TER, TMO, UHT, MA, PCRX, BOX, AA, SAIL, LVGO, ARNC, IAU, IBB, ITA, IYC, SHYG, VOT, APD, ADI, BAC, BDX, BLK, CSX, CVX, COO, GLW, DTE, DUK, GE, GIS, TT, KR, LH, MET, MCHP, SBUX, TD, TSN, WMT, WFC, WY, AWK, EOT, FB, PYPL, CIBR, IWF, NOBL, VWO, ABT, ADBE, APH, AON, BP, BAM, BC, CVS, COP, DEO, EWBC, PACW, FE, GSK, HAL, HAS, HMC, IP, IRM, MGEE, MFC, MAR, ORCL, PDCO, PEG, O, SO, SCCO, TRV, STT, SYK, RGR, TROW, UMPQ, UCBI, WBS, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, MACK, PSX, NCLH, SYF, IR, WRTC, DOW, AOM, IGIB, FBT, FDN, IDV, IEUR, JETS, LMBS, MBB, TIP, VTI, XLF, XLV, CB, SRPT, ATVI, MO, AEP, NLY, WTRG, BK, BIIB, SCHW, C, CL, STZ, DD, ENB, ETR, EXC, F, HOG, PEAK, MLHR, HRC, IONS, NCR, NGG, NM, NUE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PBI, QCOM, SLB, STX, SON, SRCL, TEX, TXN, TUP, WAB, WDC, XRX, JHI, NZF, HBI, BX, BIP, V, TAK, LAC, SIX, PANW, ZTS, GWPH, MNKKQ, TWTR, CGC, ACB, APHA, APLE, FIT, UA, PAVM, CRON, CNDT, TLRY, DELL, LEVI, KTB, CTVA, BIPC, AMLP, BND, BOTZ, DEM, DES, DIA, DON, EFG, EFV, FVD, FXD, FXU, IEFA, IUSV, IWO, IWP, IWS, IYE, IYF, IYH, IYT, KBE, KOMP, LIT, MJ, SOXX, SRLN, SUSC, TAN, VCSH, VOE,

For the details of Watson Rebecca's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watson+rebecca/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 390,261 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 154,289 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 218,470 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 266,800 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 314,283 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.63%

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 100,294 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 5091.41%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $183.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 198.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,302 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,522 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund by 350.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.09 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $89.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,660 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Watson Rebecca sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Watson Rebecca reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 71.73%. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Watson Rebecca still held 5,990 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.45%. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Watson Rebecca still held 8,350 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Watson Rebecca reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.78%. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Watson Rebecca still held 5,807 shares as of 2020-09-30.