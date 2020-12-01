  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tattooed Chef to Host Analyst Day on December 15, 2020

December 01, 2020 | About: TTCF -1.97%

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, announced today it will host an Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

