  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $15,100,000 IPO of HF Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HFEN)

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:HFEN -2.79%


WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of the Initial Public Offering of HF Enterprises, Inc. consisting of 2,160,000 shares of common stock at an IPO price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.1 million, before deducting expenses.



WestPark Capital acted as Co-Manager.



A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website, [url="]www.sec.gov[/url], or by contacting WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067 or by Email: [email protected] or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.



About WestPark Capital, Inc.:



WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at [url="]www.wpcapital.com[/url] or at [email protected].



About HF Enterprises Inc.



HF Enterprises Inc. is a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006138/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)