SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:WRTC +0%


[url="]The+Schall+Law+Firm[/url], a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]WRTC[/url]) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.



If you are a shareholder, [url="]click+here+to+participate[/url].



We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at [url="]www.schallfirm.com[/url], or by email at [email protected].



The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

