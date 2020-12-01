  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Articles 

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Center in Ohio

December 01, 2020


Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm represented a privately held ownership group in its sale of the Marion Industrial Center in Marion, Ohio, to Jaguar Transport.



The multimarket team representing ownership included Managing Director Whitney Kerr Jr., Michael Flynn, Director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Rail Advisory Group, and Director Mike Hurd. Grant Tidemann, Vice President, J.P. Weigand Commercial, partnered with the Cushman & Wakefield team on the transaction.



Located at 3007 Harding Highway East, Marion Industrial Center includes more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space on 511 acres and 10 miles of private rail with a direct switch on to the CSX rail network. In addition to all of the existing facilities and robust rail capacity, the Marion Industrial Center has enough land to facilitate the immediate construction of millions of feet of new Class A warehouse space.



“We are excited to welcome the Marion Industrial Rail Park to the Jaguar team,” said Stu Towner, Jaguar CEO. “The quality service that they‘ve demonstrated to the existing customer base combined with the many new opportunities for continued industrial development and new logistics offerings in Marion are the exact combination that Jaguar seeks for our partnerships.”



Added Cushman & Wakefield’s Flynn, “This site is strategically located north of Columbus so that shippers can take advantage of tremendous multimodal transportation corridors. The Marion Industrial Center is capable of facilitating almost any type of rail-served freight or material movement with endless volume capacity, which is highly sought-after by rail shippers and companies looking to drive profit margin and competitive advantage by reducing their logistics costs.”



About Cushman & Wakefield



Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit [url="]www.cushmanwakefield.com[/url] or follow [url="]%40CushWake[/url] on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006145/en/


