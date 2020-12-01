  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Orex Announces Board and Management Changes

December 01, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ORMNF +3.17% TSXV:REX +0%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Orex Minerals Inc. – (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex" or the "Company") announces that Gary Cope has resigned as President, CEO and Director of the Company in order to focus his efforts on Barsele Minerals Corp. Management wishes to thank Mr. Cope for his years of service and for continuing to act as an Advisor to Orex's Board of Directors.

The Company also announces the appointment of B.H. (Ben) Whiting, M.Sc., P.Geo., as President and CEO and as a Director of Orex effective immediately. Mr. Whiting had served as the Company's Vice President, Exploration since August 2015.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Orex has several current projects: the Coneto Gold-Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, a joint venture with Fresnillo PLC, the Jumping Josephine Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia, Canada, and the joint venture with Pan American on the Sandra Silver-Gold Project described above.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Harry White
Harry White
Director

The Canadian Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this press release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orex-announces-board-and-management-changes-301183009.html

SOURCE Orex Minerals Inc.


