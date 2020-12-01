Shift Launches Fourth Seller Market in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading used car ecommerce platform Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has announced a fourth acquisitions market in Texas with the addition of Dallas. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, consumers can start selling select vehicles to Shift in both of these markets.

Dallas marks the fourth seller market in the state; Shift's seller service is now available to the Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Austin areas.

"Dallas is a massive market and we're excited to be able to offer our service here," commented Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. "We believe consumers in this geography are ready for a new way to sell their cars that is both driven by technology and is safe during a pandemic."

The service will be available to consumers within the greater Dallas region. Consumers can get online quotes for their cars through the shift.com website, generating an instant estimate. Those who wish to move forward with an evaluation can then book an appointment, and a Shift Concierge will come to their location to evaluate the car, and make a final offer. If they accept, they'll complete the entire transaction on the spot through an iPad, and receive payment digital within a few days. Appointments take approximately one hour.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

