Air Products Appoints Brian Galovich Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:NYSE:APD) today announced that Brian Galovich has joined Air Products as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO).

Reporting to Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi, Galovich has responsibility for the strategic oversight of technology-driven solutions and the integration of technologies, people, information, and processes which deliver value and operational efficiencies to Air Products' more than 19,000 employees and many customers around the world.

Galovich brings more than 24 years of experience to the role, having led large global organizations in all aspects of digital technology, including foundational infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise business systems while leveraging digital tools, data and analytics to increase operational efficiency and improve employee and customer experience. Most recently, he served as the vice president, digital technology and CIO for Collins Aerospace. Prior to that, Galovich was the CIO for both Pratt & Whitney and Global Business Systems at United Technologies Corporation.

Commenting on Galovich's appointment, Ghasemi said, "Air Products continues to create, pursue and win significant growth opportunities around the world. We are delighted Brian has joined our team to lead Air Products' digital strategy and help us meet the demands of an ever-changing digital world."

Galovich holds a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Connecticut, a master's degree in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a master's degree in E-commerce and Business Technology from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products