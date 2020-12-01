  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seth Bernstein, President & CEO and Ali Dibadj, Head of Finance & Strategy, to Participate in the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Virtual Conference on December 8

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:AB +2.29%

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO and Ali Dibadj, Head of Finance and Strategy, will participate in the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8, in a session that begins at 2:20 p.m. (ET) in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seth-bernstein-president--ceo-and-ali-dibadj-head-of-finance--strategy-to-participate-in-the-2020-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-virtual-conference-on-december-8-301183003.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


