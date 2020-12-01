GSK Consumer Healthcare Partners with Direct Relief to Donate $1 Million to Support Frontline Healthcare Workers

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced a donation of $1 million to Direct Relief on behalf of consumers who have purchased its consumer healthcare products since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the COVID Tracking Project, hospitalizations have more than doubled in less than two months. GSK recognizes that with cases rising so rapidly, there is a critical need to continuously support health care workers. The monetary donation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential medical items for U.S. health workers on the front line dealing with this unrelenting crisis.

Since the outbreak, GSK has been providing its scientific expertise to support the global response to COVID-19 and ensuring its global supply chain continues to deliver vital medicines and consumer healthcare products to the people who depend on them. GSK Consumer Healthcare's portfolio includes leading brands such as Sensodyne, Advil, Voltaren, Excedrin, Theraflu, Flonase, Centrum, and Emergen-C.

"We are so proud to partner with Direct Relief to support the amazing work they are doing to ensure health professionals have the essential items that they need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues," said Lisa Paley General Manager, U.S. and Puerto Rico for GSK Consumer Healthcare. "We know how important maintaining health is, especially as newly diagnosed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. As one of the leading consumer healthcare companies, we have an obligation to pay it forward and give back to frontline workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe over the past nine months. Our continued focus remains, ensuring healthcare worker's needs are being met, staying vigilant as the pandemic continues and keeping a steadfast focus on how critical these needs really are."

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19. Since January, Direct Relief has delivered more than 46 million N95 and surgical masks, more than 8 million gloves, and tens of thousands of protective suits and other items to help safeguard health workers

"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by GSK's action today, which is both keenly needed and will be put to immediate use," said Thomas Tighe, CEO and President of Direct Relief. "This is a perfect example of what's needed as we all face this historic threat to the health of people everywhere."

GSK Consumer Healthcare has been supporting U.S. communities and its employees nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in many ways, including:

Participated in a major industry-wide movement to amplify one resonant message: #StayHome. Save lives. GSK Consumer Healthcare brands in the U.S. added a roof icon to their brand logo and shared assets on brand social channels with the hashtags #StayHome and #AloneTogether.

Coordinated a donation of ChapStick and Abreva to 12 high-impact areas, including New York , Michigan , California , Washington , Florida , Texas , Illinois , Ohio and Maryland .

, , , , , , , and . Sponsored the Global Citizen special, One World : Together at Home.

Donated $10,000 to the NJ Community Food Bank, which serves several hard-hit New Jersey areas. In March, the organization supplied enough food for 4.8 million meals to those in need.

to the NJ Community Food Bank, which serves several hard-hit areas. In March, the organization supplied enough food for 4.8 million meals to those in need. Shipped 3,000 care packages to every essential GSK Consumer Healthcare manufacturing and distribution center employee across the country.

GSK Consumer Healthcare is also encouraging customers to #BeWellStayWell by taking care of themselves and their families with health and wellness products, more information can be found at BeWellandStayWell.com

Globally, GSK is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting efforts to tackle the virus. The company is collaborating with companies and research groups across the world working on promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates through the use of its innovative vaccine adjuvant technology. It is also supporting screening and research into potential medicines for COVID-19, as well as providing expertise and financial support to relief organizations. For more information on GSK's global efforts, visit https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/resource-centre/our-contribution-to-the-fight-against-2019-ncov/.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit gsk.com.

