Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sold $668,245 of Shares

Senior EVP of Charles Schwab Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan M. Craig (insider trades) sold 13,272 shares of SCHW on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $50.35 a share. The total sale was $668,245.

Charles Schwab Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail brokerage and banking, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services. The company's operating business segments are Investor Services and Advisor Services. Charles Schwab Corp has a market cap of $91.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.80 with a P/E ratio of 23.06 and P/S ratio of 6.37. The dividend yield of Charles Schwab Corp stocks is 1.49%. GuruFocus rated Charles Schwab Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles Schwab Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,292 shares of SCHW stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $42.74. The price of the stock has increased by 16.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of SCHW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $50.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

Chairman Charles R Schwab sold 98,870 shares of SCHW stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $49.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Chairman Charles R Schwab sold 98,870 shares of SCHW stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $46.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.25% since.

Director Roger O Walther sold 28,100 shares of SCHW stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $49.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Director Arun Sarin sold 27,835 shares of SCHW stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $48.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCHW, click here