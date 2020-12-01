Canal Insurance CO Buys ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Sells The AES Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, Campbell Soup Co, sells The AES Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Albemarle Corp, Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2020Q3, Canal Insurance CO owns 69 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 47,800 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 50,093 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $37.62, with an estimated average price of $18.36.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in WPX Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54.

Canal Insurance CO reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Canal Insurance CO still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Canal Insurance CO reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Canal Insurance CO still held 80,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.