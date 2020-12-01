  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Canal Insurance CO Buys ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Sells The AES Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: CVS -0.37% FLOT +0.07% CPB +0.46% NUAN -1.99% FCX +1.07% AES +0.78% ALB -0.07% MAXN +9.71% WPX +0.14%

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, Campbell Soup Co, sells The AES Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Albemarle Corp, Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2020Q3, Canal Insurance CO owns 69 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,000 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 47,800 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 50,093 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Sold Out: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $37.62, with an estimated average price of $18.36.

Sold Out: WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in WPX Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54.

Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Canal Insurance CO reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Canal Insurance CO still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Canal Insurance CO reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Canal Insurance CO still held 80,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canal Insurance CO. Also check out:

1. Canal Insurance CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canal Insurance CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canal Insurance CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canal Insurance CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)