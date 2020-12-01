Private Trust Co Na Buys Walmart Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Woodward Inc, McCormick Inc, General Dynamics Corp

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Private Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Woodward Inc, McCormick Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2020Q3, Private Trust Co Na owns 350 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,743 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,089 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,552 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,702 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Kellogg Co (K) - 167,794 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $93.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $100.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,689 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $243.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,115 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $141.96, with an estimated average price of $131.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,163 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,343 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $241.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,441 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,684 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $53.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,606 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,322 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $87.54, with an estimated average price of $80.41.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $177.97 and $248.65, with an estimated average price of $224.78.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 71.56%. The sale prices were between $89.75 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $97.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Trust Co Na still held 2,934 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 42.79%. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Private Trust Co Na still held 5,441 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 53.65%. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $170.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Private Trust Co Na still held 4,024 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 39%. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Private Trust Co Na still held 10,897 shares as of 2020-09-30.