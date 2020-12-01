Private Trust Co Na Buys Walmart Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Woodward Inc, McCormick Inc, General Dynamics Corp

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Private Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Woodward Inc, McCormick Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2020Q3, Private Trust Co Na owns 350 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ZBH, INFO, BIIB, FCN, TSM, ESLT, XLNX, AMD, ECPG, MS, WFCPO.PFD, TSN, TWTR, TT, TSLA, EXPD, CSGP, TEL, PEG, DTE, AWK,
- Added Positions: WMT, KO, CRM, NKE, FB, JPM, SPYG, COO, SBUX, AME, MSFT, NOC, ALXN, CAT, DE, MMC, MDLZ, IVV, MA, UNH, VTI, DOX, AMT, HON, IWD, CACI, FV, IEFA, ABT, FISV, GSK, PG, QCOM, FAST, FLIR, USHY, SYK, DIS, BAX, CMCSA, SPHD, GOVT, AGG, ESGU, PM, PGR, BAC, BDX, BMY, CNC, CHTR, CW, CVS, DLR, FIXD, GILD, HRC, EWS, IUSV, LHX, LH, NVDA, MINT, NOW, VGK, VZ, ZTS, MO, AEP, ADI, ADP, AVY, DG, DUK, ETN, EW, LLY, EMR, GS, ICE, IWP, MCD, NJDCY, PAYX, PNCPP.PFD, PPG, RSG, SPTM, STE, SYY, BX, HSY, TMO, VO, ACN, ARCC, AJG, BIDU, BIP, BRO, CSL, CHKP, CLX, COP, STZ, ESE, F, GE, GIS, ICUI, DGRO, EWJ, SHY, XBI, MCO, NDAQ, NNN, NSRGY, NFLX, ORLY, BOND, POOL, PPL, RTX, RDS.A, SAP, SWKS, SO, SDY, MDYG, TGT, TXN, TTC, TRV, TFC, UL, USBPM.PFD, VMW, XEL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, K, MKC, GD, MSI, V, CHD, ODFL, QAI, CTSH, ECL, AMZN, BA, PEP, INTC, WFC, T, BRK.B, CINF, CTAS, FTSL, JNJ, LRCX, SPY, VWO, MMM, ABBV, APD, APH, ASML, BF.A, XOM, FIS, USMV, KMI, NVS, STWD, A, BSX, BP, BF.B, CB, CSCO, GLW, HII, IJK, JBHT, MDT, PKI, SPGI, SWK, TSCO, UPS, ADBE, BABA, ANSS, AMAT, BR, CDW, CVX, C, DHI, D, EXC, FWRD, FCX, G, CHIQ, IEMG, EWA, IWS, EFA, LMT, MTD, ET, NEOG, PFE, O, RHHBY, BIL, SSNC, USB, XLU, VOO, ADM, BAYRY, CI, CTXS, CSX, DEO, EL, FDX, HYLS, FTC, FTV, IBN, ICLR, INTU, PSI, EWQ, INDA, EEM, KMB, LIN, MMS, MCHP, NSC, REGN, TROW, TTEK, WBA, WEC, YUMC, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: WWD, NTRS, WSO, MMP, FDS, PSX, CME, PHG, QDEL, VNO, HUM, PKW, ABEV, LYG,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with WMT. Click here to check it out.
- WMT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WMT
- Peter Lynch Chart of WMT
For the details of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,743 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,089 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,552 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,702 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 167,794 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $93.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $100.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,689 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $243.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,115 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $141.96, with an estimated average price of $131.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,163 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,343 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $241.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,441 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,684 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $53.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,606 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,322 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $87.54, with an estimated average price of $80.41.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $177.97 and $248.65, with an estimated average price of $224.78.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Reduced: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 71.56%. The sale prices were between $89.75 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $97.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Trust Co Na still held 2,934 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 42.79%. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Private Trust Co Na still held 5,441 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 53.65%. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $170.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Private Trust Co Na still held 4,024 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Private Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 39%. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Private Trust Co Na still held 10,897 shares as of 2020-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA. Also check out:
1. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIVATE TRUST CO NA keeps buying