Polaris Global Value Fund Buys Tapestry Inc, Ingredion Inc, Intel Corp, Sells L Brands Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Dometic Group AB

December 01, 2020 | About: 000660 +0% ANTM +0.76% 9433 +0% CB +3.25% WBS +2.77% UNH +1.44% TPR +0.14% INTC +2.5% INGR +1.54% ALXN +0.03% SAI +0%

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Tapestry Inc, Ingredion Inc, Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Science Applications International Corp, sells L Brands Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Dometic Group AB, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Imerys during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2020Q3, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bernard Horn
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 136,459 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
  2. Yara International ASA (YAR) - 157,100 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
  3. Magna International Inc (MG) - 124,392 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,800 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  5. Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (00881) - 903,000 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 316,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 47,954 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in SK Hynix Inc by 130.34%. The purchase prices were between $71800 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81069.7. The stock is now traded at around $100500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $313.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: KDDI Corp (9433)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in KDDI Corp by 111.23%. The purchase prices were between $2656 and $3364, with an estimated average price of $3138.62. The stock is now traded at around $2999.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 159,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 97.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $152.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,444 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 64.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 171,338 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $341.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,268 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.

Sold Out: Dometic Group AB (DOM)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Dometic Group AB. The sale prices were between $83.44 and $114, with an estimated average price of $97.13.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93.



