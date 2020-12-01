Polaris Global Value Fund Buys Tapestry Inc, Ingredion Inc, Intel Corp, Sells L Brands Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Dometic Group AB

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Tapestry Inc, Ingredion Inc, Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Science Applications International Corp, sells L Brands Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Dometic Group AB, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Imerys during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2020Q3, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TPR, INGR, INTC, ALXN, SAIC,
- Added Positions: 000660, ANTM, 9433, CB, UNH, WBS, PUB, 012330, AMCR, BAS, 4202, 2474, 2502, ALE, 000270, 8309, 005930, CRI, DTE, TD, FRE, INFY, YAR, 6758, HNR1, VZ, GD, BPOP, MG, TW., ANDR, NOVN, SHB A, BWY, MX, MSFT, ANTO, INCH, CCEP, LH, 032640, 033780, 02338, TFI, DNB, NEE, MUV2, DG,
- Reduced Positions: NK, CROX, TSN, LIN, SKF B, DUNI, WCC, BNZL, ML, LOOMIS, HPE, SIG, SIG, COF, SRBANK, U11, BCOLOMBIA, IPS, MPC, ABCB, LXS,
- Sold Out: LB, DRI, DOM, RYAAY, HRB, DAL, CPRI,
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 136,459 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
- Yara International ASA (YAR) - 157,100 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
- Magna International Inc (MG) - 124,392 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,800 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
- Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (00881) - 903,000 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio.
Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 316,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 47,954 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SK Hynix Inc (000660)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in SK Hynix Inc by 130.34%. The purchase prices were between $71800 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81069.7. The stock is now traded at around $100500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $313.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: KDDI Corp (9433)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in KDDI Corp by 111.23%. The purchase prices were between $2656 and $3364, with an estimated average price of $3138.62. The stock is now traded at around $2999.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 159,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 97.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $152.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,444 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 64.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 171,338 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $341.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,268 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.Sold Out: Dometic Group AB (DOM)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Dometic Group AB. The sale prices were between $83.44 and $114, with an estimated average price of $97.13.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93.
