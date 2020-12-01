  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $976,181 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: CARG -0.16%

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 39,378 shares of CARG on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $24.79 a share. The total sale was $976,181.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.01 with a P/E ratio of 43.12 and P/S ratio of 5.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 39,378 shares of CARG stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $24.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 33,183 shares of CARG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $24.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $22.72. The price of the stock has increased by 10.08% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has increased by 12.25% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $22.16. The price of the stock has increased by 12.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of CARG stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,855 shares of CARG stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.
  • COO and President Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CARG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here

