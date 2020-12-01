Moody's Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $11.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Moody's Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond W Mcdaniel (insider trades) sold 42,662 shares of MCO on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $279.99 a share. The total sale was $11.9 million.

Moody's Corporation publishes credit ratings, and research reports on fixed-income securities, issuers of securities, and other credit obligations. The company primarily provides opinions and reports to investors and institutions. Moody's Corporation has a market cap of $53.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $279.20 with a P/E ratio of 29.06 and P/S ratio of 9.99. The dividend yield of Moody's Corporation stocks is 0.79%. Moody's Corporation had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Moody's Corporation the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Moody's Corporation. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of MCO stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $290.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Mark Kaye sold 1,812 shares of MCO stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $273.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins sold 10,900 shares of MCO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $276. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

SVP-Corporate Controller Caroline Sullivan sold 434 shares of MCO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $277.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

