Levi Strauss (LEVI) EVP & President, Europe Seth M. Ellison Sold $2.3 million of Shares

EVP & President, Europe of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Seth M. Ellison (insider trades) sold 122,707 shares of LEVI on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $18.67 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $7.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.78 with and P/S ratio of 1.65. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.89%. Levi Strauss & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Levi Strauss & Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 85,946 shares of LEVI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $16.99. The price of the stock has increased by 10.54% since.

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 123,150 shares of LEVI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 52,130 shares of LEVI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $18.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 46,058 shares of LEVI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $18.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 82,266 shares of LEVI stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $19.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.3% since.

10% Owner Bradley J. Haas sold 73,565 shares of LEVI stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $19.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.3% since.

