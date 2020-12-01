  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, CFO Kristian Talvitie Sold $665,419 of Shares

December 01, 2020

EVP, CFO of Ptc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kristian Talvitie (insider trades) sold 6,163 shares of PTC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $107.97 a share. The total sale was $665,419.

PTC Inc is a US-based company develops and delivers technology solutions comprised of software and services that help companies design products, manage product information and improve their product development and services processes. PTC Inc has a market cap of $12.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.53 with a P/E ratio of 96.90 and P/S ratio of 8.65. PTC Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PTC Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO James E Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $97.83. The price of the stock has increased by 10.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $107.97. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Paul A Lacy sold 1,500 shares of PTC stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $105.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • Director Phillip M Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $104. The price of the stock has increased by 4.36% since.
  • EVP, Chief Customer Officer Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $98.28. The price of the stock has increased by 10.43% since.
  • EVP, GC and Secretary Staats Aaron C Von sold 10,341 shares of PTC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $98.79. The price of the stock has increased by 9.86% since.
  • EVP, Sales Michael Ditullio sold 8,256 shares of PTC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $97.64. The price of the stock has increased by 11.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTC, click here

.

