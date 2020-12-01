  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sitime Corp (SITM) EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick Sold $2.2 million of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: SITM +1.13%

EVP, CFO of Sitime Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arthur D Chadwick (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SITM on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $87.54 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

SiTime Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.95 with and P/S ratio of 13.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiTime Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 18,209 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $84.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.
  • CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $87.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 3,128 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $83.35. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 2,489 shares of SITM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.
  • EVP Marketing Piyush B Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of SITM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $89.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.
  • See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 4,661 shares of SITM stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $89.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.
  • EVP Marketing Piyush B Sevalia sold 2,517 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $82.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

