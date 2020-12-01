Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $3.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of QTWO on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $113.73 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.32 with and P/S ratio of 15.00. Q2 Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 50,000 shares of QTWO stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $106.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Adam D Blue sold 1,026 shares of QTWO stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $115.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of QTWO stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $115.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of QTWO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $110. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.

