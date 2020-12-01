Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 21,046 shares of MRNA on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $119.23 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $67.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.01 with and P/S ratio of 220.30. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.23. The price of the stock has increased by 18.27% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $99.2. The price of the stock has increased by 42.15% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of MRNA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $95.1. The price of the stock has increased by 48.28% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $91.73. The price of the stock has increased by 53.72% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.04. The price of the stock has increased by 63.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $99.89. The price of the stock has increased by 41.17% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 40.27% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $96.99. The price of the stock has increased by 45.39% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.82. The price of the stock has increased by 62.42% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has increased by 80.87% since.

