  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oakmark Fund Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Apache Corp, Pinterest Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: ADP +0.45% KDP +0% CBRE +0.82% QRTEP.PFD +0% C +0.73% APA -4.03% EOG -0.75% SPGI -4.96% MCO -1.11% PINS -2.58% CXO -0.99%

Investment company Oakmark Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Apache Corp, Pinterest Inc, EOG Resources Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2020Q3, Oakmark Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bill Nygren's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+nygren/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bill Nygren
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 295,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,611,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 818,000 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 15,623,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,709,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)


Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 5,978,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)


Oakmark Fund initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,894,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)


Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.2 and $105.15, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,199,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11. Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 49.2%. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Oakmark Fund still held 3,604,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: Apache Corp (APA)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Apache Corp by 79.73%. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Oakmark Fund still held 2,744,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 42.73%. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Oakmark Fund still held 2,699,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Oakmark Fund still held 473,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 23.65%. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $279.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Oakmark Fund still held 752,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Here is the complete portfolio of Bill Nygren. Also check out:

1. Bill Nygren's Undervalued Stocks

2. Bill Nygren's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Bill Nygren's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Bill Nygren keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)