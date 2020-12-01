Oakmark Fund Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Apache Corp, Pinterest Inc

Investment company Oakmark Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Apache Corp, Pinterest Inc, EOG Resources Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2020Q3, Oakmark Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KDP, CBRE, QRTEP.PFD,
- Added Positions: ADP, GE,
- Reduced Positions: C, APA, EOG, SPGI, MCO, CMI, FB, BAC, GOOGL, CMCSA, SCHW, AIG, BKNG, STZ, EBAY, CHTR, CVS, COF, STT, BK, GM, CAT, ALLY,
- Sold Out: PINS, CXO, FANG,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 295,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,611,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 818,000 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 15,623,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,709,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 5,978,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,894,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.2 and $105.15, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,199,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11. Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 49.2%. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Oakmark Fund still held 3,604,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: Apache Corp (APA)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Apache Corp by 79.73%. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Oakmark Fund still held 2,744,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 42.73%. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Oakmark Fund still held 2,699,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Oakmark Fund still held 473,000 shares as of 2020-09-30. Reduced: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 23.65%. The sale prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $279.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Oakmark Fund still held 752,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.
