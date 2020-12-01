H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company H&H Retirement Design & Management INC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF, iShares Convertible Bond during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2020Q3, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 184,797 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 159,632 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 297,187 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 36,343 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 70,464 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.86%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 159,632 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 90,079 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 195,158 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 83,864 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 21,123 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $149.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 1604.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 106,939 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 658.17%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 103,270 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 250.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 138,339 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 171.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $133.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 41,266 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 133.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 76,922 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 75,823 shares as of 2020-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 71.78%. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.5%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 17,096 shares as of 2020-09-30.