Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. Varex Imaging Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, imaging software and inspection accelerators. Varex Imaging Corp has a market cap of $647.570 million; its shares were traded at around $16.50 with and P/S ratio of 0.88.

For the last quarter Varex Imaging Corp reported a revenue of $170.0 million, compared with the revenue of $202.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $738.3 million, a decrease of 5.4% from the previous year. For the last five years Varex Imaging Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 4.6% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.47 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.72 in the previous year. The Varex Imaging Corp had an operating margin of -4.19%, compared with the operating margin of 6.47% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Varex Imaging Corp is 17.59%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Varex Imaging Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $100.6 million, compared with $29.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $475.9 million, compared with $364.4 million in the previous year. Varex Imaging Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

