ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Stock Option Grants

December 01, 2020 | About: TSXV:ZUM +0%

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada, today announced stock option grants to its officers, employees and consultants.

ZoomerMedia’s compensation philosophy is to foster entrepreneurship at all levels of the organization through, among other things, the granting of stock options, a significant component of executive compensation. As such the Company announces it has granted 15,200,000 stock options to various officers, employees and consultants in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, one-third vesting on November 25, 2021, one-third on November 25, 2022 and one third on November 25, 2023. These options have a term of five years.
This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

ZoomerMedia is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus “Zoomer” demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet and trade shows. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include; Vision TV, Canada’s only multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, offering programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, FAITH TV, a lifestyle television service out of Winnipeg devoted to broadcasting Christian programming and is available in approximately 6 million Canadian homes, and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to Rogers households in Ontario and New Brunswick. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include CFMZ-FM Toronto – The New Classical 96.3FM, CFMX-FM Cobourg – The New Classical 103.1FM, CFMO-FM – Collingwood – The New Classical 102.9FM, Canada’s only commercial classical music radio stations serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), eastern Ontario and Collingwood, CFZM-AM 740 Toronto and CFZM-FM 96.7FM Toronto – Zoomer Radio, Toronto’s “Timeless Hits” Station. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market, as well as On The Bay Magazine, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay, Ontario. ZoomerMedia is Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus age group through many properties, the key one being www.EverythingZoomer.com. ZoomerMedia has trade show and conference divisions that produce the ZoomerShows, annual consumer shows directed to the Zoomer demographic and ideaCity, an annual Canadian conference also known as 'Canada's Premiere Meeting of the Minds'.

For further information, please contact:

Terence Chan
Chief Financial Officer
ZoomerMedia Limited
+1 416-607-7704
[email protected]		Leanne Wright
Vice President Communications
ZoomerMedia Limited
+1 416-886-6873
[email protected]



