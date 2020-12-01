Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) President & CFO Phong Le Sold $10.8 million of Shares

President & CFO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phong Le (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of MSTR on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $270.39 a share. The total sale was $10.8 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $3.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $324.00 with a P/E ratio of 2700.00 and P/S ratio of 6.67. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President & CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $270.39. The price of the stock has increased by 19.83% since.

President & CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.14. The price of the stock has increased by 36.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen X Graham sold 6,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $308.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.

SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,100 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $273.89. The price of the stock has increased by 18.3% since.

Director Leslie J Rechan sold 11,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $266.28. The price of the stock has increased by 21.68% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $271.11. The price of the stock has increased by 19.51% since.

Director Jarrod M Patten sold 4,183 shares of MSTR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $269.22. The price of the stock has increased by 20.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here