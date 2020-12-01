Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief HR Officer Timothy J. Richmond Sold $5.5 million of Shares

EVP, Chief HR Officer of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy J. Richmond (insider trades) sold 51,990 shares of ABBV on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $105 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders. AbbVie Inc has a market cap of $183.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.04 with a P/E ratio of 22.00 and P/S ratio of 4.11. The dividend yield of AbbVie Inc stocks is 4.53%. AbbVie Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with AbbVie Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of ABBV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $96.88. The price of the stock has increased by 7.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch sold 40,000 shares of ABBV stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $99.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 115,830 shares of ABBV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

EVP, Operations Azita Saleki-gerhardt sold 17,426 shares of ABBV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 90,679 shares of ABBV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $93.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.14% since.

