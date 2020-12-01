  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Forward Air Corp (FWRD) CFO and Treasurer Michael Joseph Morris Sold $672,797 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: FWRD +0.3%

CFO and Treasurer of Forward Air Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Joseph Morris (insider trades) sold 9,098 shares of FWRD on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $73.95 a share. The total sale was $672,797.

Forward Air Corp serves in the logistics industry based in the United States. It is a provider of time-definite truck transportation to the North American deferred air freight shipping market. Forward Air Corp has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.29 with a P/E ratio of 39.42 and P/S ratio of 1.40. The dividend yield of Forward Air Corp stocks is 1.03%. Forward Air Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Forward Air Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Forward Air Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of FWRD stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $73.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CLO and Secretary Michael L Hance sold 7,846 shares of FWRD stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $74.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • COO Chris C Ruble sold 4,800 shares of FWRD stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $74.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of FWRD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $75.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FWRD, click here

.

