PJT Partners Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8

PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) (NYSE:NYSE:PJT) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul J. Taubman, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference virtually on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of PJT Partners’ website at [url="]www.pjtpartners.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Our team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at [url="]www.pjtpartners.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006187/en/