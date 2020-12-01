Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ ARA, PNM, IPHI, EIGI

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:



American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (: ARA ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (: PNM ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM Resources shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inphi Corporation ( IPHI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. If you are an Inphi shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. ( EIGI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share in cash. If you are an Endurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]