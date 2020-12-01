  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Cirrus Logic to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 01, 2020


Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS)today announced that President John Forsyth will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations [url="]website[/url]. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the event.



Cirrus Logic, Inc.



Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at [url="]www.cirrus.com[/url].



Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

