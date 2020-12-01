  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SunPower Corporation CEO Thomas Werner to Speak at BofA Securities Virtual 2020 Renewables Symposium

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:SPWR -4.15%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy service provider, today announced that Thomas Werner, CEO and chairman of the board, will speak at the BofA Securities Renewables Symposium on December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The event is being held virtually.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

The event will be webcast live from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

©2020 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER and the SUNPOWER logo are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-corporation-ceo-thomas-werner-to-speak-at-bofa-securities-virtual-2020-renewables-symposium-301183062.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.


