Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the 2020 B. Riley Education Services and Technology Conference

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:UTI -2.59%

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced that it will be attending the the B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services and Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jerome A. Grant, Chief Executive Officer, and Troy R. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be hosting one-on-one calls with investors throughout the day.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)

The live presentation can be accessed upon registration at the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cA4d90UVTeuuy2jnfmKlqg

An audio recording of the presentation will be archived following the event at https://investor.uti.edu/

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Media Contact:
Jody Kent
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Universal Technical Institute
(623) 445-0872

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Wyatt Turk
Alpha IR Group
(312) 445-2870
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-to-participate-in-the-2020-b-riley-education-services-and-technology-conference-301183130.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


