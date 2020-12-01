Dominion Energy Offers $110,000 in Community Impact Awards

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, will award $110,000 in unrestricted grants to area non-profits that have made a difference in the communities the company serves. The grants are offered through the 26th annual Community Impact Awards competition, sponsored by Dominion Energy and Cleveland Magazine. Since 1996, the program has awarded more than $1.8 million in Community Impact Award grants.

The awards recognize community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion Energy's Ohio service area.

For example, one of the previous year's honorees, Burten, Bell Carr Development, received $10,000 for literally thinking "outside the box" for its BoxSpot program, which repurposed shipping containers into low-cost commercial space to house community-based microenterprises.

Application instructions are listed below. Entries will be judged by a group of community leaders from Dominion's service area. Winners will be recognized in the May 2021 issue of Cleveland Magazine. The entry deadline has been extended to December 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. To prepare their nominations, prospective applicants can refer to the award guidelines and entry information available at: www.DominionEnergy.com, search: impact.

The Guidelines:

Projects must have been completed between July 2019 and November 2020 .

and . Projects must share what changes have been made during the COVID-19 pandemic to effectively reach/impact your community.

Projects must have made a major contribution to the economic or social revitalization in our communities.

Projects must have made a major contribution to support diversity, inclusion, and equity in our communities.

Projects must be located within the Dominion Energy service area in Ohio .

. Organizations must be 501c (3).

About Dominion Energy: More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

