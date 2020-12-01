  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:CRM -1.81%

Events to be webcast live on Salesforce's investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020: Mark Hawkins, President & CFO, will participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference at 9:20 a.m. (PT) / 12:20 p.m. (ET).
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020: Mark Hawkins, President & CFO, will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 10:20 a.m. (PT) / 1:20 p.m. (ET).
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020: Gavin Patterson, President & CRO, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference at 8:10 a.m. (PT) / 11:10 a.m. (ET).
  • Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020: Bret Taylor, President & COO, will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 8:00 a.m. (PT) / 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301181984.html

SOURCE Salesforce


