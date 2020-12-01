eBay Names Julie Loeger Global Chief Growth Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Today, eBay announced the appointment of Julie Loeger as Global Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In a newly created role, as CGO, Julie will lead two critical, global teams that are focused on customer acquisition, retention and service -- Global Marketing and Global Customer Experience. Together, these teams will form eBay's Global Growth organization. Julie will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer and will join the company during the first week of January, 2021.

With more than 30 years of experience, Julie possesses an impressive blend of global marketing, strategy, brand management, and product development experience. She joins eBay from Discover Financial Services, one of the most recognized U.S. financial services brands, where, as the Executive Vice President & President of U.S. Cards, she played a key role in influencing the company's vision and drove meaningful results through brand management, consumer insights, new account acquisitions, product innovation and customer experience. She is known for her strategic leadership, unwavering focus on consumer-centric innovation and commitment to ongoing transformation efforts. Prior to joining Discover, Julie held various marketing positions at Anheuser Busch, Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the team. I'm impressed by Julie's approach to driving customer-focused innovation throughout her 30-year career. She has a demonstrated history of building strong ties between product and business teams," said Jamie Iannone, eBay's CEO. "As we continue toward our vision of becoming the best global marketplace for buyers and sellers, Julie will join the leadership team in driving the overall company strategy focused specifically on attracting and retaining customers while identifying new pathways for growth."

"I am excited to join the eBay team in January," said Julie Loeger, incoming Global Chief Growth Officer, eBay. "eBay's dedication to customer-centric thinking and commitment to its purpose of creating economic opportunity for all inspires me. I'm eager to join the leadership team in paving the path toward the transformational tech-led reimagination."

